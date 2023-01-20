I have had a love/hate relationship with Microsoft's Surface Duo series for the past two and a half years. While I absolutely loved both Surface Duos' hardware (thick bezels aside) and I believe in the usefulness of a dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo's software has ranged from being a dumpster fire to just tolerable. That's no exaggeration — I purchased, then sold, then re-purchased the original Microsoft Surface Duo twice because I alternated between wanting the hardware and being frustrated by the software.

That said, there was noticeable progress from the first Surface Duo to the second, and Microsoft consistently improved the software with monthly updates. I held out hope that the third time would be the charm, that the Surface Duo 3 would fix the previous two models' shortcomings and be the multitasking machine I've always wanted.

But that's not going to happen now, at least not in the way I wanted. A recent rumor shared by an industry insider says Microsoft has ditched the dual-screen concept in favor of a "true" foldable phone like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. While I have been a believer in the foldable phone since day one (I was actually crazy enough to buy the original Galaxy Fold Huawei Mate X with my own money), this Microsoft news bums me out. For one, I think the foldable scene is getting crowded, and products are starting to feel similar (at least for people who have access to Chinese phones like me). If Microsoft is also going with the same inner folding approach, I'm not confident it will break any new ground that Samsung, Xiaomi, or Oppo didn't already do.

Most importantly, I'm disappointed because I think there is still room in the market for a dual-screen device. After all, it fills the gap between a slab phone and a "true" foldable.

Having two separate screens helps compartmentalize and encourages multitasking

I think it's fair to assume many of us whose job requires sitting at a computer all day have some sort of dual-monitor setup. Studies have shown adding a second monitor boosts productivity by 42%. I'm not sure how they arrived at that exact percentage (I'm always skeptical about survey-based reports), but there is no denying having a second screen does help people get more done. It's common sense — just being able to open two full-sized windows at the same time makes it easier to see more information.

A dual-screen phone like the Surface Duo is basically the smartphone version of that. Whether it's navigating with Google Maps on one screen while confirming the location of my destination on the other, or double-checking facts from a press release on one screen while I'm taking notes on the other, a dual-screen phone allows me to get this done far easier than a single screen smartphone.

Yes, I am aware that a foldable phone with a larger canvas and an intuitive split-screen UI can open two apps at the same time at almost normal size, but relying on software UI to divide the two apps does not work as well as physically dividing them. The software divide just isn't hard enough, and the separation can often be accidentally blurred. For example, if I have two apps running in split-screen mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and one needs text input, the keyboard still pops up and takes up the entire bottom third of the display, so the other half gets shifted away. This isn't a dealbreaker — far from it — but it can be distracting, and constantly resizing software windows can knock an app out of its current state.

There's just a cleaner, stricter border between two apps on Surface Duo phones than on a single-screen foldable because each screen behaves entirely as a standalone display. The same concept seems to apply to our work setup. Think about it, why do most of us use two separate monitors instead of just using one giant one?

Having two 'normal' screens is more durable than a single folding plastic screen

Remember the original Galaxy Fold and how the displays from early review units began breaking left and right? That was simultaneously shocking and expected because the concept of a screen that could bend seemed to defy logic. To Samsung's credit, it eventually figured it out, and in the years since, foldable phone screens have become much more durable. I've used foldable phones daily for the past three years, and I have yet to damage a single one.

The Vivo X Fold (middle) with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (right) and Oppo Find N (left).

But while foldable display tech has clearly improved in durability in recent years, it is still not as durable as a "normal" glass screen. There's a reason why most foldable phones that ship today still have warning labels advising users to be more gentle with the display. So even though foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Honor Magic Vs, and Oppo Find N2 are not fragile per se, they're still more susceptible to display damage than, say, an iPhone or a Galaxy S22 Ultra. I'm a careful user and can use foldables without much concern, but for clumsier individuals, a conventional dual-screen device like a Surface Duo is a less risky investment than a true foldable phone.

Dual-screen phones should be cheaper to manufacture than a true foldable

There's also room for a dual-screen phone in the mobile space today because it could be a great entry point for consumers who want more screen space on their mobile devices but aren't willing to pay the big bucks for a foldable. I'm no display or smartphone manufacturing expert, but it seems like common sense that constructing a smartphone using two standard display panels costs less than a single foldable OLED panel. We wouldn't know this going by Microsoft's pricing for the Surface Duos, however, as both phones launched at $1,500, but I have a feeling that was due to Microsoft charging a premium more than the device itself having significantly higher costs.

Remember when LG made phones? Back in 2018 and 2019, LG launched several dual-screen devices, and while the second screen came in the form of a detachable case, the basic concept was the same as the Surface Duo. And LG practically gave those second displays away for free as preorder gifts or bundled purchases. Sure, LG, as a maker of displays, can source panels at a better price than Microsoft, and Surface Duos do have superior build quality than LG's plasticky dual-screen cases. But the point is a dual-screen phone can be priced lower if the company is willing to do it. If a Chinese brand known for value, like Xiaomi or Realme, were to make a dual-screen device, I'm certain they would price it much lower than a foldable.

Phone form factors could use more diversity

A foldable phone can run two apps in split-screen mode, but the second you need a keyboard, or if one of the apps display a pop-up window, the software border between the two apps goes out of wack. The Find N's 7.1-inch screen.

One of the constant complaints I hear about smartphones from fans today is the scene has become boring, that all the best phones look and feel similar. I agree, and as mentioned, I don't just hold this view with slab smartphones. 'm starting to feel that way about foldables, too. I'm spoiled since I can test literally every foldable phone that sees a release. Still, while writing reviews for the Honor Magic Vs and Oppo Find N2 last month, I found myself running out of ways to describe their form factors because it's just the exact same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold phones. In fact, the only foldable that truly impressed me from a hardware perspective in 2022 was the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which had an uncanny thinness that had to be seen to be believed.

I'm not saying a dual-screen Surface Duo 3 would immediately rejuvenate the phone scene, but at least it would be different from other devices on the market and would represent an alternative form factor. Instead, Microsoft will attempt to release, supposedly in 2024, yet another foldable phone that has almost no chance (in my opinion) of being more polished than whatever latest foldables Samsung, Xiaomi, or even Google will have out by then.

The problem with the first two Surface Duos was software, not hardware

I'm also not convinced that Microsoft switching to a new form factor will fix the Surface Duo's problem, which was low sales likely caused by bad reviews and an unreasonably high price. The original Surface Duo shipped with software so broken that I joked the product should have been recalled. There was display input lag, the device would take give seconds to rotate orientation, and the phone would just freeze and require a hard restart every couple days. The Surface Duo 2 shipped with better software, and Microsoft kept pumping out monthly software updates that eventually improved both Surface Duos to something I would call "fine," but it's still not great. The Surface Duo 2 is still one of the laggiest flagship phones in recent years.

So for the next Surface Duo (if it will even be called that, given the form factor change), Microsoft doesn't just have to deal with all new hardware, but it will still need to improve its software if it wants to garner good reviews. That's a big ask.