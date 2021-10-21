Microsoft releases Surface Duo 2 kernel sources and factory image

Microsoft unveiled its second Android smartphone — the Surface Duo 2 — late last month. Although the device looks a lot like its predecessor, it packs some significant upgrades. The Duo 2 features larger displays, Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, better cameras, and a bigger battery. The phone runs Surface Duo 2 UI based on Android 11 out of the box, which comes with a bunch of preloaded apps and some useful features to help users make the most out of its unique form factor.

Hands on: Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 mostly fixes the problems of the original

If you recently bought the Surface Duo 2 and you’re not a fan of its UI, you’d be glad to know that Microsoft has released the kernel sources and factory image for the device. This means that developers on our forums can now get the ball rolling on building custom ROMs and kernels for the device. Microsoft has uploaded the kernel source code for the phone to its GitHub repository. If you’re interested in building a custom ROM or kernel for the device, you can head over to the repository by following the link below.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Kernel Sources

If you’re a Surface Duo 2 user and you’re looking to install a custom ROM or kernel on the device, make sure you visit our forums (linked below) to keep track of all third-party development. You can also download the factory image for the device from Microsoft’s website to easily reset the device to factory settings. Note that in order to download the factory image from Microsoft’s website, you’ll need a valid serial number. Follow the steps provided on Microsoft’s support page to find the serial number of your Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft Surface Duo XDA Forums

Are you looking forward to installing a custom ROM or kernel on your Surface Duo 2? Is there a particular ROM you wish to try on the device? Let us know in the comments section below.