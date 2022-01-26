Microsoft’s latest Surface Duo 2 update lets you take a screenshot with the pen

Microsoft is pushing out the January update for the Surface Duo 2 today, and it’s a big one. That’s not for its size, which stands at about 559MB. It comes with a couple of key new features.

First of all, there are pen shortcut preferences in Settings, if you’re using the Slim Pen 2. Naturally, that means that the pen does need to be paired with the device. One setting that Microsoft shouted out is the ability to take a screenshot by clicking the top of the pen.

Surface Slim Pen 2 is starting to give us magic wand vibes with this month’s Surface Duo 2 update. One-click to screenshot? Yes please. https://t.co/GdzB77WPyY pic.twitter.com/5CyXW0wRBa — Microsoft Surface (@surface) January 26, 2022

Unfortunately, one feature that’s still missing is the haptic feedback that Slim Pen 2 users get when using it with the Surface Studio 2 or Surface Pro 8. That should still be coming in a future update.

The other new feature notes in the changelog is the ability to stream Android apps to your PC via the Your Phone app. This is something that Samsung users have enjoyed for some time.

And of course, the update comes with an array of fixes, including those that were detailed in January’s Android Security Bulletin. Here’s the full changelog:

New Surface Duo features: Enabled pen shortcut preferences in settings for Surface Slim Pen 2. It requires Surface Slim Pen 2 to be paired with Surface Duo 2. With the Your Phone app, you can use Android apps on your PC. For more information on using Surface Duo with your PC see Link Surface Duo to your PC.

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—January 2022.

Improves camera usability of night mode, 4k video recording, and auto focus.

Improves charging reliability with 3 rd party chargers.

party chargers. Improves system reliability and stability.

Improves touch responsiveness.

You can grab the new update by going to Settings -> System -> System update -> Check for update. It should be available for everyone now. Since there are no carrier-locked models of the Surface Duo 2 here in the U.S., that’s not something that will block the update from happening immediately either.