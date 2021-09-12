Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2

We all know the plight of Windows Mobile. Despite Microsoft’s multiple attempts, the platform could not achieve what Android or iOS could, and eventually died a slow death. This also meant Microsoft’s smartphone division, which was formed by acquiring Nokia, ceased to exist. In 2020 though, Microsoft surprised all of us by launching a smartphone — the Surface Duo — running Android with a foldable design. While the hardware on the Surface Duo was excellent, it was let down by poor software and a sub-par camera. Now, a year later, Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo 2, and here’s all the information we have on it thus far.

Note the current details about the device are all based on leaks and reports from various sources, so take everything with a pinch of salt. The Surface Duo 2 is expected to launch soon, given it’s been exactly a year since the launch of the original Surface Duo. So we’re not far from getting confirmed specifications and information about the device. Most of the renders images used in this article are also of the original Surface Duo, while the hands-on images are presumably of the Surface Duo 2. Until more confirmed information flows out, here’s what we can expect from the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Release Date

The first-gen Surface Duo was available to buy back in September 2020, so it’s been exactly a year. Usually, we see refreshes from OEMs around the one-year mark so it’s safe to assume the Surface Duo 2 might be launching sometime soon. While there’s no official confirmation regarding this, Microsoft has announced an event on 22nd September to launch a few Surface laptops. It’s possible that at this event, they will also unveil the new Surface Duo 2, or at least reveal some information about the device.

When the original Surface Duo was announced, there was a huge gap of almost a year before it actually went on sale. This meant it came with older internals and hence, didn’t really justify the asking price. The Surface Duo was first showcased back in October 2019 but consumers could only get their hands on it in September 2020.

Hopefully, we won’t have to see such delays this time around. The global chip shortage could certainly affect the availability of the Surface Duo 2 so that’s something to keep in mind as well.

Pricing and Availability

The Surface Duo was launched for a starting price of $1,399 which was on the higher side considering the internals. Yes, the hardware was excellent in terms of how thin and polished it was and the hinge was one of the best on a folding phone. However, it wasn’t really a foldable in its truest sense — it was actually two separate screens attached through a hinge instead of one large foldable display like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Also, since the phone came out almost a year later after its announcement, the internals couldn’t compete against more recent phones. Hopefully, this time around, Microsoft gets the pricing right or has improved its hardware and software enough to justify the asking price. As far as availability is concerned, the Surface Duo 2 would mostly go on sale first in the US and then launch in other regions.

Design

Leaked image of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The Surface Duo had a unique form factor and design that received a lot of appreciation from tech enthusiasts. While the concept of folding phones wasn’t new, the Surface Duo had a different take on the form factor compared to its competition. It was similar to what LG did with an additional dual-screen attachment with a few of its phones, except this was integrated in a much better manner. However, it wasn’t as seamless as a folding display from Samsung or Huawei.

The Surface Duo 2 is expected to retain a similar form factor and design language as the Surface Duo but with some much-needed changes and improvements. The phone is still rumored to have two separate screens separated by a hinge instead of an actual folding display as seen in the leaked images by Tech Rat. The Surface Duo was one of the thinnest phones when unfolded and Microsoft would probably like to stick to that sort of form factor even with the second iteration.

Leaked image of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The major change in design comes in the form of an actual camera module on the rear of the phone. This was absent on the original Surface Duo since Microsoft relied on an internal camera to take pictures. The camera was sub-par and especially when you factored in the asking price, it came nowhere close to what other OEMs were offering at the time. In a world where a triple or a quad-camera setup is the norm, a poor quality single camera just didn’t make the cut. Hence, there’s now an actual camera module just like on normal phones.

The added camera module would mean the phone can no longer be shut flat on its back like last year. This can hinder the experience when you want to use just a single screen by folding the other half back. But this is something we’ll only know more about once we get our hands on the device.

Displays

As we mentioned, the Surface Duo is expected to come with the same two-display design with both halves separated by a hinge. This design isn’t as polished as what you get with a true foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 since there’s no real obstruction in the view. A foldable display provides a much more seamless experience, especially while viewing content on the display.

The Surface Duo 2 isn’t specifically meant for content consumption though and is primarily aimed at folks who multi-task a lot on their devices and perform productivity tasks like editing documents, browsing the web while taking notes, going through a presentation while on a video call, etc. For these sorts of use cases, the dual-display implementation on the Surface Duo might just make sense.

The original Surface Duo had pretty thick bezels which made the phone look dated and didn’t seem to be in line with the bezel-less design most phones are going for recently. Hopefully, with the second-gen Surface Duo, Microsoft addresses these smaller things and updates the device to look more modern and up-to-date.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Specifications

Leaked image of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The Surface Duo 2 would be Microsoft’s flagship phone for the year, which makes it safe to assume the internals will also be flagship-grade. This wasn’t really the case with the Duo last year, since the release schedule meant the phone came with the previous year’s specifications. Hopefully, that won’t be the case this time with the Surface Duo 2, and we should ideally get to see a true flagship smartphone, even in terms of what’s under the hood.

Going by this logic and a recent Geekbench listing, the Surface Duo 2 might be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC accompanied by 8GB of RAM. This is in line with most other flagship phones launched in 2021. The device is expected to run Android 11 with Microsoft’s customization and some added features on top to let you take advantage of the two displays. Of course, with the new chip, you’ll also get 5G connectivity.

Cameras

Leaked image of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The original Surface Duo was a major letdown in the camera department and we can only hope the Surface Duo 2 makes up for it this time. Going by the leaked images, it seems like the device will have an actual camera module this time around with a triple camera setup. While the specifications of the individual cameras are unknown, it’s safe to assume the primary camera will mostly be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens and probably a telephoto camera for optical zoom.

The internal camera which was used on the first-gen Duo to take all pictures will still probably remain and could be used for selfies as well as video calls. A proper camera setup just like other phones will ensure the Surface Duo appeals to the average consumer for whom even the cameras play an important role, other than just being able to multitask on a device with two screens.

That’s pretty much all the information we have about the Surface Duo 2 at this point. The launch isn’t too far off hopefully so it’s just a matter of time before the rumors are confirmed.

Are you excited about the Microsoft Surface Duo 2? What features or improvements would you like to see on the device and would you consider getting the phone for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.