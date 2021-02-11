The Microsoft Surface Duo gets a massive price cut as it prepares for its European launch

I really like the design of the Microsoft Surface Duo. I like the concept of foldable phones mostly because the design means that the screen won’t get scratched up. While I’m careful of my smartphones, I’m also just a clumsy person, so I’m bound to drop my devices sooner rather than later. While the Surface Duo isn’t a proper foldable device as the screen itself doesn’t fold, but the design philosophy is in a similar vein as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. As Microsoft prepares for the Surface Duo launch in Europe, they’ve decided to cut the price of their device by a lot–$400, in fact.

The Microsoft Surface Duo’s dual-screen setup is pretty unique among smartphones, and our Surface Duo review calls it a multitasker’s dream. While it hasn’t gotten the best reception everywhere, Microsoft has been updating the Microsoft Launcher to help with Duo’s functionality, and it appears to be paying off.

Granted, the original MSRP of $1,400 still made the Surface Duo a hard sell. With high-end flagship smartphones being less money and generally working without a hitch, it can be hard to drop so much money on something new like the dual-screen Duo. However, with the updates and the $400 price drop down to $999, the device becomes a lot more enticing.

You can pick up the Surface Duo at Best Buy, Amazon, or direct from Microsoft at this lowered price. I’d personally recommend Best Buy, as if you activate today, you’ll get an extra $50 off the price, and who doesn’t love more savings?

While the European market launch is next week, this price drop is only applying to the US market, and the new markets will still have to pay their currency’s equivalent of the full market price. It’s a bit of a strange situation, but let’s hope the EU gets a similar price cut soon.