Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds drop to $100 this Amazon Prime Day

It’s Prime Day, and Microsoft is getting in on the action now, too. While we’ve seen both Apple and OnePlus dropping the price of their flagship earphones, Microsoft’s own Surface Earbuds have an even deeper discount. For today only, you can pick up the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $100 — that’s 50% off of their normal MSRP.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds The Microsoft Surface Earbuds offer a pretty niche featureset if you really love Windows, but it's something that no other companies are doing right now. Plus, they have a pretty unique design!

The Surface Earbuds don’t have any active noise cancellation, but they do have a unique design open design. What’s more, they offer easy access to Cortana and other virtual assistants (something the Surface Headphones can’t claim), if you care about that kind of thing. The voice controls let you easily stream music, set up reminders, and more, and you can also adjust the volume, skips tracks, and mute your mic. They pause when you take them off, and the surface of the earphones is capacitive and accepts touch controls, too.

What’s more, these earphones will last you up to seven hours on a single charge, and they support Qualcomm’s aptX for high-definition playback. The charging case extends that total playback time to 24 hours of music listening, and that case can be charged up in about an hour according to Microsoft.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair of some of the best wireless earphones around, then there are lots of other alternatives. If you care about the Windows and Microsoft Office integration though (for example, you can swipe on these to control a Powerpoint), then it may just be the niche product that you need. There are lots of other options on the market, but not too many that are built to work with Windows devices. You can use them with your phone of course, but the Surface Audio app for Windows will take these to another level.

If you want a pair of unique-looking earphones at a much more palatable price than their original $200, then these might be worth a shot!