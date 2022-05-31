Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks in retailer listing with an 11th-gen Core i5

Microsoft could be set to introduce the Surface Laptop Go 2 very soon, according to a leaked retailer listing from Korea, which has seemingly been deleted, but not before it was spotted by The Verge. The budget-oriented laptop was first reported on back in April, and the listing suggests a launch could happen as soon as June 2nd, suggesting an announcement in the next couple of days.

The listing lines up with what we heard previously: The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7, which is quite a big upgrade from the previous generation. In addition to a significantly faster CPU, this model also comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The listing also suggests it will go up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage just like its predecessor.

Another upgrade mentioned in the listing is “improved HD camera performance”. The original Surface Laptop Go came with a 720p webcam, but we don’t yet know the specifics of the new one. As expected, there’s no sign of Windows Hello facial recognition support, either.

Most of the other specs are likely to stay the same. It’ll have a 12.4-inch display with the signature 3:2 aspect ratio that all Surface devices have, likely with the same 1536 x 1024 resolution. The laptop will also feature USB-A, USB-C, and Surface Connect ports, plus a headphone jack. There’s also a fingerprint reader on select models, making this one of the very few Surface devices to not support Windows Hello in its base model – again, just like its predecessor.

Based on previous reports, the new Surface Laptop Go 2 will also come in a new color, called Sage, though we have yet to see what that looks like.

We’re expecting the Surface Laptop Go 2 to maintain the same pricing structure as the previous model. That would mean the base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage for $549, then the mid-tier upgrades to 128GB of storage and adds a fingerprint sensor for $699, and the top-tier configuration doubles the RAM and storage to 8GB and 256GB for $899. We shouldn’t have to wait long for confirmation on these specs, if the purported release date is accurate.

Source: Cafe Naver

Via: The Verge