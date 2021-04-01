Microsoft Surface Headphones drop to $106 in this sale on Woot

Microsoft’s first Surface Headphones are being offered at a great price for just one day, so you better jump on it now before it’s too late. The company’s premium wireless headphones launched for $249, but today’s deal at Woot drops the price to just $106 — that’s over 50 percent off. Since the Surface Headphones 2 were released, however, the original model can more commonly be found for $140 depending on where you look.

When the original Surface Headphones were released, the wireless headphones were praised by consumers and reviewers alike. They offer a comfortable, lightweight design, and deliver a high-profile sound for an immersive experience. The headphones may be a few years old, but don’t let that sway you from checking them out, whether you need headphones for gaming or your next Zoom meeting.

The Surface Headphones offer active noise cancellation technology, which can be adjusted, and they offer easy access to Cortana. The voice controls let you easily stream music, set up reminders, and more, and you can also adjust the volume, skips tracks, and mute your mic. The headphones can also sense when you take them off, automatically pausing whatever you’re listening to.

Microsoft claims the Surface Headphones features a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a full charge. With Cortana turned off, you can get a few extra hours of battery, and you can also get about an hour of extra battery life by charging the headphones for five minutes. So long as your close to an outlet, the Surface Headphones should stay juiced up.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can take an additional 10 percent off the sale price when you use the Woot app. The offer is only valid today, so if you’re looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, this is the deal for you.