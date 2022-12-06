Microsoft is apparently preparing to upgrade the compute specs inside the Surface Hub 2, or simply the Surface Hub 2, in 2023, bringing more performance to its meeting room display. According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, the company is planning to release a new compute cartridge codenamed Upward, essentially the core of the Surface Hub 2, which users can easily use to replace the existing one while keeping the same display.

The new compute cartridge is said to include 11th-generation Intel Core processors including Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is a pretty major upgrade considering the existing model is still using 8th-gen Intel processors, which are pretty old at this point. They're also older than Intel's recent investments in graphics performance, so that will see a big boost, too. With that being said, some might have appreciated the inclusion of newer processors, with 12th-generation already widely available and 13th-gen models starting to become available in recent months.

Additionally, the report mentions that the compute cartridge will be marketed as the Surface Hub 2X, which is the name Microsoft had originally announced for another model of the Surface Hub 2 in addition to the Surface Hub 2S we got. This model would have shipped with a different version of Windows with additional features like tiling support. However, it's only going to be a compute upgrade now, and that's where the name comes from.

This is the first time Microsoft is releasing a performance upgrade for the Surface Hub 2, but the device was designed with upgradeability in mind. The compute cartridge is attached to the Surface Hub 2 unit using a single screw, making it easy to slide out the existing cartridge and insert a new one.

It makes sense for it to be this way, because the Surface Hub 2 already has a very high-resolution display, and a very expensive one, too. The smaller model is a 50-inch 4K display, and there's also an 85-inch panel with a similar resolution but a taller aspect ratio. That kind of panel is very expensive, so it makes a lot more sense for customers to only upgrade the compute cartridge and save money on the display. Similarly, Microsoft recently introduced a new Smart Camera for the Surface Hub 2, adding new AI features for meetings to the display.

At this time, there's no indication of how much Upward will cost customers that want the upgrade. The entire Surface Hub 2S unit costs $8,999 for the 50-inch model or $21,999 for the 85-inch version, so the compute unit should offer significant savings compared to that, especially for the larger model.

Source: Windows Central