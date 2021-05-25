Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 series makes its way to India

Microsoft has brought to India its latest Surface Laptop 4 series, which was announced globally in the month of April. The new laptop continues to offer a similar design and form factor as the previous-gen model with 13.5-inch and 15-inch displays. During the global announcement, the company had said that it would give consumers the option of choosing between Intel and AMD CPUs in both sizes. However, this option will not be available in India, at least when it comes to consumer offerings.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Specifications

Specifications Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 15-inch Dimensions & Weight 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

1.26kg (Platinum and Ice Blue Alcantara)

1.28kg (Matte Black and Sandstone metal) 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

1.52 kg Display 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense

3:2 ratio

10-point multi-touch

201 ppi 15-inches ( 2496 x 1664 pixels ) PixelSense

) PixelSense 3:2 ratio

10-point multi-touch

201 ppi Processor Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Intel Core i7-1185G7

Ryzen 7 4980U CPU GPU Intel Xe graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Xe graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe SSD 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 47.4Whr

Up to 19 hours on AMD Ryzen

Up to 17 hours on Intel 47.4Whr

Up to 17.5 hours on AMD Ryzen

Up to 16.5 hours on Inte I/O Surface Connect

USB Type-A

USB-C

3.5 mm headphone jack Surface Connect

USB Type-A

USB-C

3.5 mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Windows Hello

Surface pen and Surface Dial compatibility

720p HD webcam Windows Hello

Surface pen and Surface Dial compatibility

720p HD webcam

Externally, there are no changes to the design, so you get a premium metal construction with the option of Alcantara fabric finish on the keyboard deck. The hardware on the inside has been updated so there is the option of Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor or the new AMD Surface Edition chipsets based on the Ryzen 4000 series.

While Microsoft has a variety of SKUs, the offering in India is different from the US. For consumers, the 13.5-inch variant will be available with the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There is also the option of an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15-inch version will be available with the Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. Essentially, one cannot get the 15-inch variant with an Intel chipset. Microsoft is offering a much wider range of SKUs for commercial users with options going up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 or the AMD Ryzen 4980U. Depending on what model you choose, graphics will be handled by either Intel’s Xe or AMD’s Radeon graphics.

Coming to the I/O, you get a standard USB-A port, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and the Surface connector. While that is very limited, you can further expand those by using an external dock. Another thing to note is that Microsoft is offering a standard USB-C port, with no support for Thunderbolt, however, you can attach external monitors. Speaking of which, we have listed some of the best external monitors for the Surface Laptop 4 that you should definitely check out. Other important features on the Surface 4 Laptop include Windows Hello face sign-in, a 720p HD webcam, dual far-field studio mics, omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pricing and Availability

The new Surface Laptop 4 series is now available for customers in India through retail stores and online partners Amazon India and Reliance Digital. Business users need to get in touch with Microsoft Store and Microsoft authorized resellers for orders.

Here is the official pricing for the consumer range:

As for the commercial SKUs, Microsoft will be offering the Surface Laptop 4 starting at ₹1,05,999 going up to ₹1,77,999.

Amazon India has listed the Surface Laptop 4 and notably, the AMD models are selling at a discounted price.