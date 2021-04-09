Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 could launch on April 27 with new Intel and AMD chips

The new Surface Laptop 4 is just around the corner and fresh reports indicate that Microsoft is going to launch it later this month. The new variants are expected to feature the same design and form factor as the current generation Surface Laptop 3, with the 13-inch variant possibly getting the option of AMD chipsets.

A report by Winfuture suggests that we could see the new Surface Laptop 4 hit stores on April 27. There will be two models again, including 13.5-inch and 15.6-inch, featuring the same design and material choices as the Surface Laptop 3. This means we can expect a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis with a textile finish on the palm rest. The only possible change that we could see externally is the addition of a small compartment at the bottom to give users access to the PCIe NVMe SSD in case they would want to upgrade later. However, the SSD upgrade might only be possible via a Microsoft partner as it might be the same tiny M.2 2230 SSD that was seen on the Surface Pro X and the Surface Laptop 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Leaked Specifications:

Specifications Surface Laptop 4 13 Surface Laptop 4 15 Dimensions & Weight 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

Intel 1.31 kg / AMD 1.25 kg 339.5 x 244 x 14.5 mm

Intel 1.54 kg Display 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504 pixels)

3: 2 ratio

10-point multi-touch

201 ppi 15-inches ( 2496 x 1664 pixels )

) 3: 2 ratio

10-point multi-touch

201 ppi Processor Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

Ryzen 7 4980U CPU Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

Ryzen 7 4980U CPU GPU Intel: Iris Plus Graphics 950

AMD: Radeon Graphics Intel: Iris Plus Graphics 950

AMD: Radeon Graphics RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB/32GB (32GB only on Intel)

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

(1TB only on Intel) 8GB/16GB/32GB (32GB only on Intel)

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

(1TB only on Intel) Battery & Charger 6513mAh

49Whr 6513mAh

49Whr I/O Surface Connect

USB Type-A

USB C Surface Connect

USB Type-A

USB C Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Wi-Fi

Bluetooth OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Windows Hello

Surface pen and Surface Dial compatibility Windows Hello

Surface pen and Surface Dial compatibility

The biggest update is going to be the new internal hardware. The Surface Laptop 4 is going to feature the new 11th-gen Intel processor and options for AMD’s new Surface Edition processors. WinFuture also suggests that Microsoft will offer the smaller 13.5-inch model with AMD processors this time around.

Pricing information from a certain online retailer has also been leaked, at least for the European markets. There is no confirmation whether Microsoft will have a dedicated launch event ahead of April 27, or a simple press release would be sent out to the media. Here are the leaked prices of the upcoming Surface Laptop 4 range:

Model Price Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 8 GB 512GB €1499 Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 16 GB 512GB €1699 Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i7 16 GB 512GB €1899 Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 8 GB 256GB €1149 Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 16 GB 256GB €1399 Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 16 GB 512GB €1999 Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 32 GB 1TB €2699 Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 256GB €1499 Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 512GB €1699 Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 16 GB 512GB €1899

Prices might differ depending on the region and taxes available in a certain country.