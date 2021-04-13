Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 goes official with 11th-gen Intel and AMD Ryzen CPU options

Microsoft continues its legacy of Surface devices with today’s announcement of the Surface Laptop 4. Like the last model, the new Surface Laptop 4 will be available with either a 13.5-inch or a 15-inch display alongside a slew of new accessories that seem like the perfect fit for users who have moved to a ‘work from home’ environment.

First, let’s talk about the new laptop. The Surface Laptop 4 looks similar to the last-gen model. One of the reasons customers went for the previous generation Surface Laptop 3 is that it offers a standard full-size USB port, so the company hasn’t messed with the I/O in its successor. This also means that apart from the USB Type-A port, the Surface Laptop 4 also has a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and the Surface connector.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specifications:

Specifications Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ Surface Laptop 4 15″ Dimensions & Weight 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

1.26kg (Platinum and Ice Blue Alcantara)

1.28kg (Matte Black and Sandstone metal) 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

1.52 kg Display 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense

3:2 ratio

10-point multi-touch

201 ppi 15-inches ( 2496 x 1664 pixels ) PixelSense

) PixelSense 3:2 ratio

10-point multi-touch

201 ppi Processor Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Intel Core i7-1185G7

Ryzen 7 4980U CPU GPU Intel Xe graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Xe graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe SSD 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 47.4Whr

Up to 19 hours on AMD Ryzen

Up to 17 hours on Intel 47.4Whr

Up to 17.5 hours on AMD Ryzen

Up to 16.5 hours on Inte I/O Surface Connect

USB Type-A

USB C

3.5 mm headphone jack Surface Connect

USB Type-A

USB C

3.5 mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Windows Hello

Surface pen and Surface Dial compatibility

720p HD webcam Windows Hello

Surface pen and Surface Dial compatibility

720p HD webcam Price Starting at $999 Starting at 1,299

The biggest change with the new model is in the internal hardware. You can get the Surface Laptop 4 with the new 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors or AMD’s new Surface Edition chipsets based on the Ryzen 4000 series (but not the latest Ryzen 5000). This time, Microsoft is offering either of the processor options on both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes.

The 13-inch will be available with a base configuration that will include a Ryzen 5 4680U six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD priced at $999. You can also go for the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1185G7 CPUs, while memory upgrades can go up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of solid-state storage.

The 15-inch version will be available with the Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD at $1299. The 15-inch version will also be available with an Intel Core i7-1185G7.

There is no option for a discrete GPU, so you rely on either Intel’s Xe graphics or AMD’s Radeon graphics. The laptops will also feature Windows Hello face sign-in, a 720p HD webcam, dual far-field studio mics, omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

With the new Surface Laptop 4 range, Microsoft is also introducing the new Surface Headphones 2+ for Business. If you remember, the company had given the “+” treatment to the Surface Pro 7 earlier this year, signifying the product was more enterprise-oriented. As such, the new Surface Headphones 2+ feature a dedicated Microsoft Teams button with the battery rated to last up to 15 hours of voice calling time, even when you have enabled the 13 levels of adjustable noise cancellation.

A cheaper headphone option called the Microsoft Modern Headset has also been announced in a USB version for $50 or a wireless version for $100.

Then we have the new Microsoft Modern Webcam that offers 1080p video resolution, a 78-degree field of view, support for HDR, and an integrated privacy shutter for $70. Lastly, the $100 USB-C Speaker should be a great companion for conference calls with dedicated calling and Microsoft Teams buttons.

If you plan to buy the new Surface Laptop 4, you can grab one right away from the Microsoft store. Customers who purchase the laptop between today and April 15 will get a free pair of Surface Earbuds worth $200. Amazon and Best Buy are also expected to start listing the new Surface Laptop 4 for purchase.

