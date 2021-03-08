Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specs and launch details allegedly leaked

Microsoft will reportedly launch the Surface Laptop 4 as early as April, according to a new report. The new device is expected to launch in two iterations, with the same design carried over from its predecessor.

WinFuture reports the Surface Laptop 4 will launch 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, with both models being available in Intel and AMD variants. Microsoft will allegedly use AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processors. The AMD Ryzen 5 4680U variant will allegedly feature a base clock of 2.0GHz and a maximum 4.4GHz. They will also allegedly feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and sport “Surface Edition” branding.

Alleged Surface Laptop 4 specs via WinFuture

“With the use of the AMD Ryzen 4000 series, which is commonly referred to as AMD ‘Renoir,’ Microsoft is again using ‘outdated’ chips that do not come from the new Ryzen 5000 series,” WinFuture said. “They use the ‘Zen 2’ architecture and, like their predecessors, should come with a power loss of 15 watts. The production is certainly on a 7 nanometer scale.”

As for the Intel models, Microsoft will reportedly use Intel Core i5-1145G7 and Intel Core i7-1185G7 processors, with the Intel variants supporting up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Both devices are expected to support other typical Surface Laptop features, including Windows Hello, Surface Pen, and more.

It’s been over a year since the Surface Laptop 3 was introduced, so we were due a new model. By all accounts, the laptop’s design was already really good, so we’re not too disappointed Microsoft isn’t changing much with the Surface Laptop 4. What we’re hoping for is improved battery life and maybe a few more ports for getting work done.

WinFuture doesn’t provide any pricing for the Surface Laptop 4, but if history is anything to go by, we can expect the base 13.5-inch model to retail for around $999.

Featured image Surface Laptop 3