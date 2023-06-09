Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $950 $1300 Save $350 The Surface Laptop 5 features a sleek design, offers a quality build, and is now available at a steep discount. $950 at Best Buy

Microsoft's current lineup of Surface PCs are impressive, and the Surface Laptop 5 is a stand-out product, especially if you're looking for something that resembles a traditional laptop. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in a variety of colors, is available in numerous different configurations, and is now discounted by up to $350. If you've been looking for a premium laptop that not only looks good but performs well, then this is going to be the laptop for you.

What's great about the Surface Laptop 5?

The Surface Laptop 5 is an incredibly sleek machine that not only looks good but is also quite powerful as well. Depending on the configuration, the laptop will feature an Intel i5 or Intel i7 processor. The laptop is available in two different screen sizes, coming in at 13.5 and 15 inches. The displays are not only beautiful, thanks to Dolby IQ, but they are also versatile, thanks to their touch capabilities. You'll also get incredible sound with Dolby Atmos, and the power of Windows 11 can provide access to a world of productivity and entertainment apps and features.

Why buy Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5?

Microsoft has taken years to evolve its Surface line of computing products, and the Surface Laptop is one of its best offerings, providing a traditional design that has little tweaks here and there to improve the experience. The Surface Laptop is crafted using premium materials, and its touchscreen display provides a whole new way to interact with your PC in day-to-day experiences.

While Microsoft typically does charge a premium for this kind of experience, the Surface Laptop 5 is now being discounted up to $350. The Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage is going to get you the best discount, but you can also get hundreds off other models too. Also, there are different colors to choose from, but pricing will vary, so keep that in mind. But with that said, if you've been looking into picking up a new laptop, and you need something that's going to be able to get through everyday tasks like surfing the web, checking emails, and watching videos — the Surface Laptop is going to be for you.