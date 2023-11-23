Black Friday has traditionally been a great time to save a lot of money on Windows PCs, be it a desktop or laptop. Microsoft's Surface family of devices offers a vanilla Windows experience with the software and hardware coming from Redmond, mimicking that of what's available with Apple Macs. We reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and called it one of the best laptops you can buy. It's on sale right now at Amazon and Best Buy with this highlighted configuration discounted by a full $400.

The configuration on sale for Black Friday consists of an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 with full support for Windows 11. The 12th-gen Intel processor is a capable mobile chip for work and play, taking advantage of integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The same laptop with 16GB RAM is also on sale but costs an additional $200, which is down to the jump in system memory and the Core i7 CPU upgrade.

There is a cheaper option with 256GB of storage at $800, but the color choice is restricted to Platinum.

Why the Surface Laptop 5 is worth buying

We reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and said it's one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, especially from Microsoft. Made of aluminum, the Surface Laptop 5 is available in Platinum, Graphite, Sandstone, and Sage. Rocking Thunderbolt 4, there's plenty of connectivity to hook up all your accessories, including USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Surface Connect. If you've yet to witness a Surface in person, they're well-designed and look incredible in the flesh.

The onboard battery is good to go for around 18 hours, though we managed a solid seven hours with mixed usage. It's not terrible, but it won't win any awards. If you're after something with some serious guts for getting through the working day, the Surface Laptop 5 is a great pick. At just $800, it's also more affordable than ever, allowing those looking for great deals to bag a premium Windows laptop.