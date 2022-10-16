Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Apple MacBook Air M2: Which should you buy?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here, joining the list of best Surface PCs currently available. Arguably, it’s even one of the greatest Windows laptops you can buy right now. It’s slim and packs a mix of dated and recent technologies in its sleek chassis.

Microsoft has been releasing some clean-looking products lately, though, it still arguably makes illogical decisions in certain departments. A basic example would be how it included a USB Type-A port on the Surface Laptop 5 in 2022. Nonetheless, it still has plenty of strong points that we will be highlighting below. But how does it compare to the other flagship laptop on the market today: the MacBook Air M2? This is the Surface Laptop 5 vs MacBook Air M2 — the battle between two 13-inch, 2022 laptops.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 vs Apple MacBook Air M2 specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor 12th Gen Intel Corei5-1245U

12th Gen Intel Corei7-1265U Apple M2 (8-Core CPU) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Apple M2 (8-Core GPU)

Apple M2 (10-Core GPU) Body 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches

2.8 pounds 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches

2.7 pounds Display 13.5-inch PixelSense Display (2256 x 1504), touch support, Dolby Vision IQ support 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology Ports Thunderbolt 4 port

USB Type-A port

Headphone jack

Surface Connect port Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

MagSafe 3 port

Headphone jack Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Memory 8GB

16GB

32GB 8GB

16GB

24GB Battery Up to 18 hours of typical use

60W charger 52.6Whr battery

Up to 18 hours of video playback

30W charger Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Camera Windows Hello Face Authentication

720 HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Platinum

Sage

Matte Black

Sandstone Silver

Starlight

Space Gray

Midnight Price Starts at $999 Starts at $1,199

Design: The Surface Laptop 5 is more colorful

When we’re buying a new device, its physical appearance is one of the first things that will grab our attention. This department is indeed mostly subjective, but there are some observations we can make regardless. From afar, both laptops look modern and have futuristic designs that fit in 2022. Similarly, both offer customers four different finishes to pick from. Personally, I find the Surface Laptop 5 colors more vibrant than those of the MacBook Air M2, but they’re pretty similar.

Expectedly, the MacBook Air M2 is slightly thinner and lighter than the Surface Laptop 5, but the difference is minimal. Under their lids, we see a notched screen with rounded corners and a thick-bezeled display with sharp corners, respectively. Again, this comes down to your tastes, but I prefer the notched design and round screen edges with the MacBook Air.

The similarities end when it comes to their ports, although they do have some in common. Starting with the Surface Laptop 5, you get Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, headphone jack, and Surface Connect ports. If you still have USB Type-A accessories, you might appreciate the presence of this prehistoric technology on a 2022 laptop. Otherwise, it’ll be collecting dust since many devices have moved to USB Type-C.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air provides two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three MagSafe 3 ports, and a headphone jack. You can charge your laptop through the included MagSafe cable or use a USB Type-C on one of the two other ports. While creators might need to depend on dongles to fully utilize these laptops, both offer a decent variety of port types.

Display: The MacBook Air is clearer, yet untouchable

Now let’s move on to the second thing you’ll likely see when buying a laptop: the display. People spend most of their time staring at their screens — the display is the focus and a reflection of one’s work or studies. The good news is that both laptops have great screens, though there are key differences between the two.

As we stated earlier, the Surface Laptop 5 has thicker bezels with squared corners. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M2 has a rounded screen with a notch at its top center. Having used the MacBook Air M2 for months now, I can assure you the notch isn’t intrusive at all. The thinner bezels that you get as a result are totally worth it. However, this Apple laptop doesn’t support touch input, so if you’re a digital illustrator, for example, you might find it lacking.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 5 has a touch screen with Surface Pen support. This means you get to use it as a laptop, tablet, or a mix of both. If you already have a tablet or simply don’t need touch input on a large screen, the MacBook Air M2 is a solid pick with a higher pixel resolution. Ultimately, both displays are around 13.5 inches wide and should function as you’d expect them to.

Performance: Apple’s M2 chip is more efficient

In terms of performance, both laptops are great — but they’re not the highest-end out there. Starting with the included SSD storage, both start at 256GB, with the Surface Laptop 5 maxing out at 1TB. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M2 supports up to a 2TB SSD. Similarly, the two devices start at 8GB of RAM, with the Surface Laptop 5 maxing out at 32GB and the MacBook Air M2 settling for 24GB. If you need plenty of local storage, then the MacBook Air M2 offers a higher maximum capacity. If RAM is what you’re after, you can optionally get more memory on the Surface Laptop 5.

If you’re worried about RAM or performance, you should know that macOS Ventura isn’t as demanding as Windows 11. So while the Microsoft laptop supports more RAM, it won’t necessarily handle tasks as smoothly as the MacBook. That’s not even mentioning how the Apple M2 chip is more powerful and energy efficient than its Intel counterparts.

Both companies claim their devices can last up to 18 hours with average use. So they should get you through a workday on a single charge just fine. Speaking of work, Microsoft’s front-facing camera — for whatever reason — only has a 720p resolution. If you tend to attend many virtual meetings, then you might appreciate the 1080p webcam on the MacBook Air M2 more. Though, the Surface Laptop 5 offers facial recognition support. On the other hand, the Apple laptop supports Touch ID for authentication.

Bottom Line: Similar products with different strengths

Considering this is a buying guide, let’s start this section with the pricing. Depending only on your budget, you might find yourself limited to one of these two computers. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 starts at $999, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 costs $200 extra at $1,199. If your budget is flexible, then let’s move on to the strengths of each device.

The MacBook Air M2 performs better, has a somewhat sleeker design, offers a clearer webcam, supports more storage, and has a sharper display. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB Type-A port (that some customers might consider a pro), includes a touchscreen, supports the Surface Pen (sold separately), supports more RAM, and has some more vibrant colors.

If you already own an iPhone, buying the MacBook Air M2 would make more sense for ecosystem purposes. Similarly, if you depend on an Android device, then the Windows laptop will play nicely with it. Ultimately, at this point, you know better which device caters to your needs and which operating system you prefer. However, if you’re ecosystem agonistic, either device’s pros and cons could sway your decision.

