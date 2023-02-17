The top-tier Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 configuration is now as cheap as it gets, and it's even cheaper than the 128GB model's MSRP.

We enjoyed the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 when we reviewed it last summer. This is easily one of the best budget laptops, bringing in a lot of great specs for this price point. Now, the top-tier 256GB model is available for $600 instead of its usual $800, making the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect laptop for folks who often work on the go or students.

Why you'll want the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is an excellent device for $600. It features Intel's 11th-gen Core i5, although it only has 8GB of RAM to help run this gear. In terms of storage space, the discounted laptop comes with 256GB. While we're at it, we should mention that the 128GB version is also discounted right now, but it's only $100 off, and you can get it for the same $600, so it doesn't make sense to get less storage space.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 has a 12.4-inch display and a resolution that's not quite HD, so you really shouldn't expect anything spectacular on this front. Then again, it's a budget laptop, so it wasn't made to compete with notebooks three times its price.

While we weren't very impressed with the screen, we enjoyed this laptop's keyboard. Since you'll primarily use this laptop for work and typing away at various documents, this is an important feature. Another thing we have to mention is that this is a very portable device. It only measures 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches and weighs just under 2.5 pounds. Just pick it up, throw it in your bag, and go! It's so easy to take this anywhere!

At $600, this Surface Laptop Go 2 is a fantastic deal, so you should hurry up and get one of these, especially since the discount is only available until February 18th, 2023, at 1 AM ET on Best Buy only.