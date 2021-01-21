Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launched in India for ₹63,499 (~$870)

Microsoft has finally brought the Surface Laptop Go to India after it was introduced last year in October. The notebook comes with a traditional clamshell design and with a fairly compact size. It is also the lightest Surface Laptop weighing just 1.1kgs with a thickness of 15.9mm. According to Microsoft, the Surface Laptop Go offers up to 13 hours of battery life.

The new Surface Laptop Go will be available with the 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Notably, the base variant of the notebook features a 64GB eMMC instead of an SSD. The display includes a 12.4-inch touchscreen panel with a 1536 x 1024-pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The notebook also comes with a full-size keyboard with a 1.3mm key travel, while users can also sign-in using the inbuilt fingerprint reader via Windows Hello (not available on the base variant). Other features include a 720p webcam, omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio, and high-quality studio mics.

On the connectivity front, the notebook features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and for I/O the notebook features a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack and the Surface Connect port that lets you charge and attach docks to the notebook. The notebook will only be available in a single Platinum color option, although it was originally announced in Ice Blue, and Sandstone colors as well.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the Surface Laptop Go starts at ₹63,499 for the variant that features an Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which will be available for ₹71,999, an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at ₹91,999, and the top config with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage at ₹1,10,999. According to the press release shared by Microsoft India, the consumer SKUs do not include the base and top variants as they will fall under commercial SKUs.The laptop will be available via authorized resellers, authorized retailers, and e-commerce websites including Amazon and Reliance Digital starting January 22.