Surface Laptop Studio $1300 $2100 Save $800 The Surface Laptop Studio is still one of the most powerful laptops in Microsoft's lineup, and it is now available at a massive discount. $1300 at Woot!

If you're in the market for a Windows laptop, one of the best options right now is Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio. As we noted in our review, it not only fixes the mistakes Microsoft made with the Surface Book, but also comes in a laptop form factor that make it a more practical device. It's already a great Windows laptop for most use cases, and the latest Prime Day discount now makes this a more lucrative deal than ever.

The Core i7 model that is currently on discount was originally launched at $2,099.99 for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Today, you can pick it up for just $1,299.99 - a massive $800 discount over its list price. If you want the more premium model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you'll have to pay $1,899.99 - a whopping $1,100 discount over its $2,999.99 list price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Why it's great

The Surface Laptop Studio features a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with a 2400 x 1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-point multi-touch support. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-11370H CPU and rocks an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0, while wired connectivity options include 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and 1x Surface Connect port.

The Surface Laptop Studio also has a hardware TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello. It packs a 58WHr battery that Microsoft claims can offer up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. Other hardware features include a 1080p IR Webcam and quad speakers for an enhanced audio experience. The device supports the Surface Slim Pen 2 and also comes with an option to magnetically attach, store, and charge it under the backlit keyboard. Do note that the stylus is not included with the laptop, and has to be purchased separately.

Why buy the Surface Laptop Studio?

The Surface Laptop Studio is easily one of the best Surface devices in the market, despite getting a little long in the tooth. It is a well-rounded machine with great performance, a fantastic keyboard, and a stunning display, all wrapped in a practical form factor. Other positives include Thunderbolt support and a super efficient processor that's powerful at the same time. Thanks to its standalone graphics card, it can also do some casual gaming without too much of an issue. Overall, the Surface Laptop Studio has a lot going for it, so if you fancy one, now is as good a time as any to shell out the cash. Of course, there are a lot of other laptop deals this Prime Day, too.