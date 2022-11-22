You can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $900 and $500 respectively, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Black Friday is almost here, and the tempting deals have already started pouring in. This time around, Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop Go 2 are $100 off. This means you can respectively buy them for $900 and $600 while this offer lasts. You may want to grab a unit or two while they're still available in stock. Considering their popularity and affordability, Best Buy could run out of them at any given moment.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Surface Laptop 5 features a sleek design, runs Windows 11, and has a touchscreen. For $900, it's one of the best laptops around right now. Grab a unit before its price returns to $1,000. See at Best Buy

Surface Laptop Go Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a budget-oriented laptop, but it still has great performance the clean Surface design language, and a tall 3:2 display. Buy one for $600 only before its price reverts to $700. See at Best Buy

Starting with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, this computer has a 13.5-inch touch screen, an Intel 12th Generation Core i5 Evo Platform processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. If these specifications don't match your needs, you could always pick higher configurations and go for more RAM and a mightier chipset.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a 12.4-inch touch screen, an Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD. It caters to those who don't plan on running intensive tasks on their computers. While it is a decent pick, it's not ideal for those whose workflows don't require a lot of computing or processing powers.

Which of the two Windows 11 laptops will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.