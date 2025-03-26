Surface Pro 11
The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+.
The Surface Pro 11 is one of the best laptops/tablets that you can buy. Microsoft has really refined this line to its peak with its current version, delivering exactly what you'd want from a computing device running Windows that's compact, thin, and light.
Surface Pro 11 review: Microsoft almost gets it right
A great laptop with a bad tablet OS
While this piece of hardware is usually pretty pricey, coming in at $1,400, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a substantial discount of $450. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can because the Amazon's Big Spring Sale won't be around for long.