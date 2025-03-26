Surface Pro 11 $950 $1400 Save $450 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. $950 at Amazon

The Surface Pro 11 is one of the best laptops/tablets that you can buy. Microsoft has really refined this line to its peak with its current version, delivering exactly what you'd want from a computing device running Windows that's compact, thin, and light.

While this piece of hardware is usually pretty pricey, coming in at $1,400, it can now be had for much less, thanks to a substantial discount of $450. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can because the Amazon's Big Spring Sale won't be around for long.

What's great about the Surface Pro 11?