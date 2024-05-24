Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Microsoft’s new best 2-in-1 laptop The Surface Pro 11 offers some much-needed upgrades to Microsoft’s premiere 2-in-1 laptop line, including an optional OLED display, an impressive battery life, and up to 90% faster performance compared to the Surface Pro 9. Pros Brilliant new 120Hz OLED display Powerful Snapdragon X series processors Long-lasting battery life Cons High price tag 5G options not yet available $1000 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The incumbent hybrid flagship Between its beefy 12th-gen Intel Core CPU options, solid battery life, and polished convertible form factor, the Surface Pro 9 has some big shoes for any successor to fill. Whether or not the Surface Pro 11 renders it obsolete, there is no denying that it is a powerful device for the right price. Pros Processor options for a wider budget range Long-lasting battery life Solid 120Hz LCD display Cons 5G only available with SQ3 processor No Surface Pro Flex Keyboard bundles $1000 at Best Buy (Wi-Fi model)



Microsoft aims to make a statement by jumping from the Surface Pro 9 directly up to the Surface Pro 11, just like it did when skipping from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10. If you ignore the confusing (and only peripherally relevant) release of the Surface Pro 10 for Business, this is Microsoft’s first new Surface Pro device to be made widely available in two years. Their leap ahead in version number should indicate that this is no iterative update.

The Surface Pro 11 may not have revolutionized the lineup, but a lot has changed under the hood. So, exactly what has been updated with this new release? We’ll cover all the key upgrades in this head-to-head comparison of these two convertible tablets, including changes to the Surface Pro’s design, display, performance, and battery life. Before we dive into the deep end, let’s talk about the different versions of these two devices and what they cost.

Price, availability, and specs



Surface Pro 11 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U; 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU Qualcomm Adreno Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe; 5G model: Qualcomm Adreno graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD; 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours; 5G model: Up to 19 hours Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect Wi-Fi model: 2x Thunderbolt 4 and Surface Connect; 5G model: 2x USB-C 3.2 and Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera 1080p Full HD webcam Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches 287x208.6x9.3mm Weight 1.97 pounds Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds; 5G model: 1.95 pounds Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, or Graphite; 5G model: Platinum Display type IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow LCD PixelSense Flow Price Starting at $1,000 $750

Despite Microsoft not releasing a Surface Pro 10 (aside from their business model for corporate purchase), it makes sense that the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Pro 9 were released two version numbers apart. Based on the differences in their price and specification options alone, you will see that this is more than just another iterative update.

The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft’s newest 2-in-1 laptop, slated for release on June 18th. It is available with either a standard LCD and Snapdragon X Plus SoC starting at $1000, or a premium OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite SoC starting at $1500. Both of these prices are for the Wi-Fi-only versions with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can add optional 5G support or upgrade the RAM and storage for an added cost, but note that the 5G version of this laptop won't be released until later in 2024.

Comparatively, the Surface Pro 9 was released on October 12, 2022. While it only has the standard LCD option (no OLED) it ships with multiple processor options. Each one has optional 5G support and varying base RAM and storage. The 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Platinum version has an MSRP of $750, the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Platinum version has an MSRP of $1300, and the Microsoft SQ 3 Platinum version has an MSRP of $1250. That said, many vendors are showing these models as discontinued or on clearance, which means you can expect to find them for even cheaper.

For the sake of an interesting comparison, we’ll be looking at the most premium configurations of both laptops. For the Surface Pro 11, this would be the version with the OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite SoC. For the Surface Pro 9, this would be the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Platinum version.

Functional design

The new keyboard accessory is the big story

Microsoft Surface devices have always been among the most portable and flexible computing options because of their 2-in-1 design and robust accessory ecosystem. To that point, both the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Pro 9 are great devices for on-the-go use. However, the Surface Pro 11 offers some key design upgrades that make it the ergonomically superior choice.

For example, the Surface Pro 11 has a new 1440p webcam with a wider 114-degree field of view, while the Surface Pro 9 only has a 1080p webcam. The Surface Pro 11 also comes equipped with a built-in NFC reader.

The biggest upgrade, though, comes in the form of Microsoft’s new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. It offers several major improvements over the original Surface Type Cover, including wireless Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated Copilot button, and a new haptic trackpad. While this accessory is technically compatible with the Surface Pro 9 too, don’t expect to find the two bundled together like you would with the Surface Pro 11. It is also yet to be determined if the Copilot button will actually work with older Surface Pro models.

All in all, while both devices have great touchscreens, lightweight anodized aluminum chassis, and solid accessory support, the Surface Pro 11 takes the cake because of these upgrades.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Display

Only one laptop delivers OLED brilliance

Some of the Surface Pro 11's biggest improvements over its predecessor are in the display department. The premium model of this laptop comes with a 13-inch OLED display, with PixelSense Flow touchscreen technology and a new anti-glare coating. It has an incredible contrast ratio, improved color management, and is more energy-efficient. The new OLED display is a much-appreciated update, especially since this is a feature you’ll find on most of the best laptops on the market. That said, the base model of the Surface Pro 11 still uses the same display technology as the Surface Pro 9, which indicates that the LCD is far from obsolete.

The Surface Pro 9 (and the base Surface Pro 11) has a 13-inch LCD with many of the same specs, including the same PixelSense Flow touchscreen technology. It has the same 2880x1920 resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, as well as the same Dolby Vision IQ support. But while it is far from a mediocre display, it still doesn’t quite live up to the vibrant OLED display of the Surface Pro 11. This category is an easy win for the new device.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Performance

Snapdragon X is a force to be reckoned with

It should come as no surprise whatsoever that the newer Surface Pro 11 is the clear winner in the performance category. But just how much better is the Surface Pro 11 compared to the Surface Pro 9? Microsoft’s marketing material suggests that it is 90% faster, although the exact figure ultimately depends on which two hardware configurations we’re talking about. But no matter which two processor options you compare, it is safe to assume that the Snapdragon X option is going to blow the competition out of the water.

The Surface Pro 11’s Snapdragon X Elite SoC is fairly new to the market, but early third-party benchmarks are already positioning it as one of the most powerful processors out there. Its NPU alone is capable of 45 trillion operations per second, which allows it to run large language models and other generative AI programs locally. We’ll save our full evaluation of this SoC until we’ve had a chance to test it for ourselves; but for now, suffice it to say that it far exceeds the capabilities of the Surface Pro 9’s 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Platinum.

But if you already own a Surface Pro 9, don’t throw it out just because the market has taken a giant leap forward in performance since its release. This processor remains a solid choice for performance-oriented tasks. It will still be able to handle activities like content creation, multitasking, or even light gaming for many years to come.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Battery life

Technically, the Surface Pro 9 clinches it

Since the Surface Pro 11 has yet to be officially released, it is hard to say with any confidence whether its battery setup improves on that of the Surface Pro 9. Promotional figures from Microsoft suggest that it can net up to 14 hours of local video playback on one charge, but real-life results will vary massively based on hardware configurations and software usage.

For comparison, Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 9 nets up to 15.5 hours of typical device usage with the Intel i5 chipset. However, Microsoft claims that the version with the Microsoft SQ3 chipset nets up to 19 hours of typical device usage. In our hands-on review, the SQ3 version was impressively power-efficient indeed.

So, based on what we know so far, the Surface Pro 9’s battery life may actually be better, at least if we look at the version with the Microsoft SQ3 chipset. However, this comes at a performance cost that some users may not be comfortable with. And, ultimately, both devices have great battery life compared to the wider 2-in-1 laptop market. We will update this section once we’ve had a chance to put the Surface Pro 11’s battery to the test. But for now, it is safe to say that you can’t go wrong with either version.

Winner: Surface Pro 9

Surface Pro 11 vs Surface Pro 9: Which is right for you?

To none of our surprise, the Surface Pro 11 represents a solid upgrade in almost all the most important categories for a convertible laptop. Considering the overall quality of improvements made to this line, it certainly makes sense that Microsoft saw fit to skip the Surface Pro 10 model number with this release. And given that the new device is only a few hundred dollars more than the Surface Pro 9, it seems like the smart purchase for anyone who can stomach its premium price tag. The Surface Pro 11 should be a top choice for any user who wants a device with the portability of a tablet and the power of a laptop.

Surface Pro 11 Editor's choice The Surface Pro 11 has raised the bar for 2-in-1 computing and is a likely candidate to appear on our list of the best convertible laptops. It may not be cheap, especially if you plan to pair it with a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, but its ridiculously powerful Snapdragon X processors will leave power users wanting for not. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft

All this said, the Surface Pro 9 remains a viable option for people who are looking for a bargain right now. This is especially the case now that major retailers have begun marking their remaining inventory of the Surface Pro 9 down as clearance items. As long as you don’t need a top-tier processor or local AI processing capabilities, you can get some serious value out of the Surface Pro 9.