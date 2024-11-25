Surface Pro 11 $1000 $1400 Save $400 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. $1000 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Windows device with a beautiful display, great performance and fantastic battery life — the Surface Pro is going to be one to take a look at. While the design may look the same as in previous years, the device gets a huge upgrade with its Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor.

Of course, it's still as pricey as ever, coming in at $1,400. Luckily, this early Black Friday deal is knocking $400 off, dropping to one of its lowest prices yet. So get this deal while you can, because this deal won't be around for long. Of course, with the money saved, you can also pick up some must-have accessories.

What's great about the Surface Pro 11?

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is one of the best options if you're looking for a sleek 2-in-1 device that packs tons of power and is incredibly versatile. Let's start with the most important details here, with this model packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite X processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage.

When it comes to battery life, Microsoft states that this device should last up to 14 hours with a single charge. And while that will vary depending on use, at least you get quick charging capabilities, up to 65W using USB-C. The Surface Pro also features a beautiful and vibrant 13-inch OLED touchscreen that also offers support for a stylus.

While this device is good by itself, it becomes even better when paired with a Surface Keyboard. Overall, this is just one of those unique devices that's going to to deliver on all fronts. Of course, it is a unique form factor, so if you haven't used a Windows tablet before, it might be a good idea to head to a local store or read our Surface 11 Pro review.

But if all of this looks good to you, then be sure to get this deal while you can, because this deal won't last long. If you're still on the fence, we have some other great laptop choices as well, or you can always check out some other early Black Friday deals.