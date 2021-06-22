Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is as cheap as it gets for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, so it’s your last chance to get your hands on some deals. The deals aren’t limited to Amazon either. Over at Best Buy, there’s a hefty discount being offered on Microsoft Surface Pro 7, and it’s being bundled with the black Type Cover.

The model of the Surface Pro 7 with the discount is the base model. That means that it has a 10th-generation Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. All of that comes in at $699, a discount from its normal price of $959 (including the Type Cover).

The Surface Pro 7 includes a 12.3-inch 2,736×1,824 display, and of course, it has pen support. This bundle doesn’t actually come with the pen though, so you’ll need to buy that separately if it’s something that you’re interested in. On top of the display is a 5MP webcam that supports 1080p video, so this is probably one of the least expensive laptops that you can even get with a 1080p webcam. There’s also an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition.

The tablet props itself up with the built-in kickstand, and the keyboard attaches to it. Underneath the kickstand, you’ll find a slot for microSD expansion, just in case 128GB sounded a bit tight. The color of the magnesium chassis on this model is going to be Platinum, which is the classic Surface color. Microsoft also touts the full-size USB Type-A port, although these days, that now comes alongside USB Type-C.

The base model of the Surface Pro 7 is the only one with a discount from Best Buy right now. If you want a Core i5 or a Core i7, or if you want up to 16GB of RAM, you’re going to have to pay full price.