You won't find a better tablet than Microsoft's Surface Pro 9, offering a sleek design that's paired with impressive power — running Windows for a fully fleshed out computing experience. The only real drawback to this machine is that it comes with a retail price that's quite high, coming in at starting price of $1000.

With that said, we've managed to find a deal so good on the Surface Pro 9 that you won't want to pass up. For a limited time, you can score the device for an absolute steal with a discount that knocks $320 off. While this the lowest price we've seen this device, it's really close, which means it's the perfect time to buy if you've been patiently waiting to get your hands on a Windows tablet.

What's great about the Surface Pro 9?

If you're looking for a light and thin computing device that offers a lot of versatility, you won't find a better device than the Surface Pro 9. The device is modern and sleek, and comes with plenty of performance numbers too, thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In addition, you get a beautiful and vibrant display that comes in at 13 inches, with a refresh rate that can reach up to 120Hz. The tablet is a capable machine for videoconferencing as well, with a 5MP front-facing camera and 10MP rear camera. When it comes to battery life, you're looking at a maximum run time of around 15 hours.

As far as connectivity, the device has plenty of ports with USB-C Thunderbolt 4, SD card slot, Bluetooth 5.1, and support for Wi-Fi 6. Perhaps the only other thing you'll need for the Surface Pro 9 are some great accessories to take the experience to another level. But be sure to get this deal while you can because at this price it won't last long.