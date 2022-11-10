The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 looks much easier to disassemble, and in the near future, you will even be able to buy parts if it needs repairs.

Microsoft Surface computing products have been known to be a bit difficult to repair, especially when it comes to the Surface line of devices. Past iterations of devices have required a lot of elbow grease, and sometimes, replacement of certain parts wouldn't even be possible. Thankfully, it looks like that has now changed, as the iFixit team has given high praise to the recently released Surface Pro 9.

According to iFixit, which performed a breakdown of the new device, the most nerve-racking part of deconstructing the Surface Pro 9 was removing the display. But, since the new display is a bit more forgiving thanks to its improved adhesive and flexibility, even this part wasn't as bad as prior Surface devices. Once the screen was removed, it was on to the heat sinks and fan assembly, which were held in place by several Torx screws.

Perhaps the most pleasant discovery by the iFixit team was that the battery was held in place by screws and not the traditional difficult-to-remove adhesive. From there, it was just about removing more Torx screws for the motherboard, and the disassembly of the Surface Pro 9 was complete. As far as repairability, iFixit gave it a seven out of ten, which is a vast improvement from previous models.

In addition to a good repair score, iFixit also shared that Microsoft would be releasing repair guides for its products by the end of the year and that parts would become available in the first half of 2023. These manuals and parts will be available to normal consumers, which is good news, as previously, iFixit only offered parts to authorized service providers.

Over the past few years, iFixit has partnered with a number of companies to make repairs more accessible. Currently, it has partnerships with HTC, Motorola, Fairphone, Samsung, Google, Teenage Engineering, Valve, and Vaude.

Source: iFixit