Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Apple MacBook Air M2: Which should you buy?

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is here. Arguably one of the best Surface devices — and overall Windows tablets — this device caters to the versatile format fans. It has a hybrid design, allowing you to use it as either a tablet or a laptop — assuming you buy a keyboard for it. It’s slim, lightweight, and runs Windows 11. Speaking of slim and lightweight, the Apple MacBook Air comes to mind. So should you buy the 13-inch device from Microsoft or Apple? This is the Surface Pro 9 vs MacBook Air M2 — the battle between two products that cater to different audiences.

Specifications: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Apple MacBook Air M2

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor 12th Gen Intel Corei5-1235U

12th Gen Intel Corei7-1255U

12th Gen Intel Corei5-1245U

12th Gen Intel Corei7-1265U Apple M2 (8-Core CPU) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Apple M2 (8-Core GPU)

Apple M2 (10-Core GPU) Body 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches

1.94lbs 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches

2.7lbs Display 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display (2880 x 1920), 120Hz refresh rate, touch support, Dolby Vision IQ support 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), up to 500 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Surface Connect port

Surface Keyboard port Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

MagSafe 3 port

Headphone jack Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Memory 8GB

16GB

32GB 8GB

16GB

24GB Battery Up to 15.5 hours of typical use

60W charger 52.6Whr battery

Up to 18 hours of video playback

30W charger Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Voice Clarity Four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content Camera Front: 1080p full HD camera

Rear: 10MP autofocus camera with 1080p full HD and 4K video Front: 1080p FaceTime HD camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

4G/5G (optional) Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Platinum

Graphite

Sapphire

Forest Silver

Starlight

Space Gray

Midnight Price Starts at $999 Starts at $1,199

Design: The Surface Pro 9 is slimmer and lighter — at a price

Design is obviously a subjective matter. However, we can still make some objective observations to help you pick. For starters, the Surface Pro 9 has thicker bezels, while the MacBook Air M2 goes for a notch. Some people might find the notch more intrusive than the uniformity of the thick screen bezels. Meanwhile other users, including me, prefer the notched design with the sleeker edges. We won’t list either as a pro or con — as it purely depends on your taste and nothing else.

In terms of builds, the Surface Pro 9 has a slimmer, smaller build with a lighter weight. Though, that’s expected considering that it doesn’t have a built-in keyboard. It indeed supports Surface Keyboard connections. However, you will need to pay extra for that. Personally, I see this as a con — simply because add-on keyboards tend to be more fragile and not as durable as those integrated directly into the chassis of a laptop.

Either way, both devices have two Thunderbolt 4 ports and feature minimalistic, futuristic designs. Notably, the Surface Pro 9 drops the headphone jack, while the MacBook Air M2 retains it for yet another year. So if you work in media or audio-related fields, you may want to take this into consideration. Lastly, both computers offer four different colors to pick from. Interestingly, Microsoft’s finishes are brighter and more vibrant than Apple’s mostly-dull ones.

Display: The MacBook Air M2 has no touch screen

This round is an easy win for Microsoft. In the display department, the Surface Pro 9 is miles ahead of the MacBook Air M2. While the MacBook has thinner screen bezels, it offers a cheaper package in terms of quality and features. Let us begin with the biggest difference between the two — touch support. While many people don’t need a touch screen on their laptops, it certainly is nice to have. It adds optional functionalities that make many people’ve lives easier. Apart from that, the screen also support the Surface Slim Pen — while the MacBook Air M2 obviously misses out on Apple Pencil support.

It’s true that the MacBook Air M2 has a larger 13.6-inch display. However, the 13-inch one of the Surface Pro 9 has a higher resolution and a superior refresh rate. So unless you really want the additional 0.6 inches of screen real estate, the Surface Pro 9 is a better pick in terms of display specifications, capabilities, and performance.

Performance: The MacBook Air M2 is quite the Pro here

Performance is one of the most important aspects to consider when buying a new computer. After all, we expect these devices to do the heavy lifting when we’re working or studying. A slow or laggy laptop will only distract us, limit our productivity, and waste our time. The good news is that both the Surface Pro 9 and MacBook Air M2 are relatively fast. However, one of them dominates the other.

In terms of storage, the MacBook Air M2 offers up to 2TB of SSD. Meanwhile, the Surface Pro 9 settles for just 1TB. So if you’re dealing with large files, such as high-quality video footage or 3D renders, you might find the 1TB too limiting. Additionally, the base model of the MacBook Air offers 256GB, while the Surface Pro 9 goes for half of that — 128GB.

Moving on to the memory, both the MacBook Air M2 and Surface Pro 2 include 8GB of RAM by default. You can pay more for additional RAM — with the former maxing out at 24GB, while the latter goes for 32GB. While this is a win for the Microsoft computer, you should consider the fact that macOS Ventura isn’t as hungry for resources when compared to Windows 11.

With the M2 chip being more capable and power efficient than its counterparts, you also get a longer battery life and a better overall experience. Though, depending on your occupation, the Surface Pro 9 may better suit you. If you’re an illustrator, for example, the touch screen of the Microsoft computer with pen support would perform better in your case. It really depends on what you’re looking for and expecting — as the two devices are different and cater to various needs and wants.

Bottom Line: Different budgets, needs, and audiences

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Apple MacBook Air M2 belong to two computer categories. The former is a hybrid with touch capabilities, while the latter is a laptop with no tablet mode. If you’re seeking the better display, the Surface Pro 9 is the one to go for. Similarly, you can grab the Microsoft computer if you prefer the lighter and more portable design.

Otherwise, the MacBook Air M2 offers the better performance and has a longer battery life. That’s not to mention that it has a keyboard built right into it. Buying a standalone keyboard for you Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will cost you over a hundred bucks. So in terms of pricing, the two devices will almost cost you the same if you need the Surface Pro 9 to have its dedicated keyboard.

You may also want to consider the operating system aspect of it. The Surface Pro 9 runs Windows 11, while the MacBook Air M2 supports macOS Ventura. If you have an iPhone, you might want to get the Mac for ecosystem purposes. Similarly, if you have an Android phone, the Windows 11 computer will play nicer with it. Ultimately, both are light, portable, and newly released. Which device is right for you depends on your personal pros and cons — which you can weigh through our break down.

Which 13-inch computer will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.