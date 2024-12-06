Key Takeaways 2025 will reportedly bring new Microsoft Surface devices, including a Surface Pro, Laptop, and an 11-inch device

2024 has been either a good year or a bad year for Surface fans, depending on which range they liked the most. For example, we saw the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11 release, but we also had to say goodbye to the Surface Studio 2+ and any future entries to the range. Now, it seems that 2025 has more exciting news for Surface fans, including a new 11-inch device.

Sources reportedly reveal the new Microsoft Surface devices coming in 2025

According to Windows Central, which cites "[its] sources," the new year will bring a new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and a Surface Laptop Studio. On top of that, there will be a yet-unnamed 11-inch device with an unknown form factor.

As you might expect, Microsoft aims to bring Copilot+ functionality to more Surface devices. The company may eventually release every Surface device with an NPU chip and somehow utilize Microsoft's AI assistant.

So, how about that strange 11-inch device? There's not a lot known about it, or if it will even be released, but the little tidbits of information that Windows Central got is interesting:

I’ve also heard that Microsoft is working on a new Surface device with a display size of around 11 inches. I don’t yet know what form factor this will take—my sources have only described it as a Surface Go/Pro and Laptop Go hybrid that uses premium materials and components. I understand it will also be powered by a Snapdragon X Plus SoC. We'll have to wait and see what this is, assuming it doesn't get canceled.

Unfortunately, there wasn't much information on when these devices will be released. Sources claim that the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will arrive in the first quarter of 2025, and the rest will arrive sometime between the Spring and the Fall. However, given that this is all from unverified sources, you should take it with a grain of salt.