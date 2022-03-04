Microsoft suspends sales in Russia due to Ukraine invasion

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to cause more companies around the world to cut ties with the Russian Federation. Multiple companies have followed governmental sanctions and imposed their own restrictions on Russian businesses and individuals, and Microsoft is going one step further today. Brad Smith, the company’s president, announced today that Microsoft is suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia. This is something Apple had also announced earlier this week.

Earlier this week, Microsoft had shared details of its work to help the victims of the “unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia”, protecting Ukraine from targeted cyberattacks, while also combatting state-sponsored disinformation by removing Russian channels such as RT and Sputnik from Microsoft Start, as well as removing RT news apps from the Microsoft Store. Other news platforms followed the same steps, in addition to payment platforms like Apple Pay and Google Pay dropping support for various services in Russia.

Today, the company stated that it has acted against various Russian attempts to destroy or disrupt 20 Ukrainian organizations, including government, IT, and financial sector entities. The company is also working with the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide technological and financial support to refugees through non-governmental organizations. The company is also protecting these organizations from cyberattacks where needed.

In addition to suspending all new sales of its products and services in Russia, Microsoft says it’s working closely with the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union to coordinate further action. Microsoft is ready to take more concrete steps as the situation evolves.

In the blog post, Brad Smith also reiterates the company’s belief that the Russian invasion of Ukraine constitutes a violation of the Geneva convention. Much like other companies and governments around the world, the company is calling for the restoration of peace, as well as respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The growing number of sanctions coming from a wide range of countries in Europe, as well as the United States, hasn’t deterred Russia as of yet, but impacts of those measures should start to be felt harder as time goes on.

Source: Microsoft

Featured image based on Flag of Ukraine by Wikimedia user UP9, use allowed by Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license