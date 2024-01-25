Key Takeaways Microsoft Mesh brings 3D immersive experiences to Microsoft Teams, creating virtual meeting spaces that feel like in-person interactions.

Users can create avatars, have small-group discussions with spatial audio, and use Teams features within the 3D space in Microsoft Teams.

Ready-made interactive spaces are available for organizations to host large events, and customization options are offered through the no-code editor. However, Mesh in Teams requires specific licenses to access.

At the Ignite conference in November last year, Microsoft confirmed that 3D immersive experiences powered by Microsoft Mesh are coming to Teams. True to its word, the Redmond tech giant has announced that Mesh experiences are now generally available in Microsoft Teams, offering ready-made 3D immersive spaces that blur the line between virtual and in-person meetings.

Mesh in Teams allows for more profound interactions, be it a brainstorming session or a round-table discussion. Users can create their own avatars, host small-group discussions with spatial audio, and use Teams features like chat and live reactions, all within a 3D space in Microsoft Teams. To get started, select the "immersive space (3D)" option from the View menu while in a meeting in new Teams from your PC.

If you're an organization, there are ready-made interactive spaces that you can use to host large events. Those ready-made spaces are customizable via the no-code editor, enabling you to add your organization’s logo, videos of your product, and more. Additionally, you can also create your own custom experiences using the Mesh toolkit. However, Microsoft Mesh in Teams isn't available for free, though. You'll need to have any of the following licenses, even to try Mesh for free in Teams:

Teams Essentials.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic.

Microsoft 365 Business Standard.

Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

Microsoft 365 E3/E5.

Office 365 E1/E3/E5.

In its official blog post, Microsoft boasts that Takeda, Accenture, Bp, and Mercy Ships are already using and benefitting from Mesh. And if you too want to benefit from it and make virtual communications feel more like face-to-face interactions, simply having Mesh in Teams isn't enough. You'll also need to mount the best-quality webcams if your desktop PC doesn't have one. Immersive 3D experiences in Teams via Mesh also works seamlessly on the best work-from-home PCs.