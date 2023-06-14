Online communication and collaboration is a key focus area for hybrid work environments, and it is important for software like Microsoft Teams to keep up with this demand. Microsoft regularly updates Teams with new features and improvements to continue enticing new users. Now, it has added a very useful functionality to Teams in the form of collaborative meeting notes.

Microsoft Teams Public Preview users are now leverage collaborative notes in meetings. They do exactly what they say on the tin in the sense that they allow you to share and collaborate on meeting notes in a unified place rather than having you make notes in the chat or in a separate app. The aim is to make the meeting proceedings more efficient and convenient for everyone.

Through collaborative notes, users can work together to make notes, create agendas, and generate action items. Additionally, any tasks assigned using collaborative notes will automatically be synchronized with the Tasks app in Teams, To Do, and Planner for better tracking of action items. Moreover, Microsoft Loop components in Teams can also be utilized to allow users to collaborate inside a chat message. This enables them to keep everyone updated as notes will be synchronized across all devices.

In order to use collaborative meeting notes, schedule a meeting on Teams and add a recurring agenda for all meetings by clicking the Add an agenda everyone can edit option located at the bottom of the form. After you have joined a Teams meeting, click the Notes button in the toolbar on the top to access the collaborative notes in a separate pane. You can review or create an agenda in this pane, along with taking notes and tracking tasks. As mentioned before, if you are assigned a task, it will automatically be synchronized with the Task app in Teams, Planner, and To Do, and you will also be sent an email about the assignment. The notes can also sync directly to your OneNote while Loop allows you to view them at any time, directly in Teams.

Since this feature is currently in public preview, there are understandably some known issues. These include external and guest users not being able to access meeting notes at all, and error messages if you attend a meeting with over 100 participants or if you are an attendee of 300 meetings that include tasks. Moreover, if you want to tag someone with notes opened in Microsoft 365, you would first need to give them access through the Share and notify dialog.

Similarly, there are several limitations too. Meeting notes aren't supported in 1:1 calls, channel meetings, and the "Meet Now" option. Additionally, meeting notes don't work in the mobile app currently, that implementation being planned for rollout in August 2023. Lastly, Microsoft has noted that "if the meeting owner is using a mailbox stored on an on-premise Exchange server, Collaborative notes can’t be added to the meeting at the time of scheduling. To add Collaborative notes, the meeting owner will need to first send the meeting invite, and then later add Collaborative notes."

In terms of availability, meeting notes can only be used by Teams Public Preview customers utilizing Windows, macOS, or the web version of Teams. In case you don't see an option for meeting notes, this is what IT admins and end-users would need to do in order to enable meeting notes:

If the Follow Office Preview option is selected, it automatically enables Teams Public Preview features for any user enrolled in Office Current Channel (Preview). There are no more actions required by the end user.

option is selected, it automatically enables Teams Public Preview features for any user enrolled in Office Current Channel (Preview). There are no more actions required by the end user. If the Enabled option is selected, the end user must also opt in to Teams public preview in their Teams app to get access to Teams Public Preview features.

option is selected, the end user must also opt in to Teams public preview in their Teams app to get access to Teams Public Preview features. If the Forced option is selected, it automatically enables Teams Public Preview for the end user. There are no more actions required by the end user.

Of course, given that meeting notes are currently in public preview only, make sure to give Microsoft feedback directly through the Help > Give feedback button in the Teams app.