Key Takeaways Microsoft Teams free users now have access to new community engagement and accessibility features for better meeting experience across platforms.

The new features for Teams free include personalized nicknames, enhanced connectivity with contacts, and easier access to channels, but some features are platform-specific.

You can send feedback directly to Microsoft if you've ideas to improve these features.

Microsoft introduced 3D immersive meetings to Teams last week, but people who use the tool without paying can't use the feature. Instead, the Teams free users now have access to many community engagement and accessibility features for a better meeting experience across different platforms.

Microsoft has been working on four major new features for Teams free for the last couple of months, including being able to set nicknames specific to a particular community, enhanced connectivity with contacts, easier access to channels within a community, and the ability to add community banner images. All of these features are now available on the free version of Teams, though many are platform-specific.

However, it's not to say that major features Microsoft added to Teams free in the last couple of months are only available for a particular platform. In fact, support for community-specific nicknames, which is arguably the biggest change among the four, is available across all supported platforms, including Windows 11, iOS, and Android. In other words, you can set a personalized nickname within a specific community whether you're using Teams free on your phones or desktop PCs.

Personalized nicknames can be anything from serving as a fun identifier to describing your role within that community. As an example provided by Microsoft, "...your nickname could be 'Coach Will' in a community for a sports team." You can set your nickname by navigating to the community settings in Teams.

Other new features for Teams free are available only if you're using it on a specific platform. For example, creating a new Teams chat simply by typing the email address of that contact in the search box is available only to Windows 11 users. If you're using Android or iOS, you get quicker access to channels within a community as well as keep the home screen organized by using the new expand/collapse view option if there are more than three channels. Additionally, if you're a community owner, you can now set or change the banner image from your mobile devices.

There will be more new features for the free version of Teams in the coming months, and Microsoft wants users' suggestions. If you have suggestions for new features or have feedback for an existing one, you can vote and submit ideas on the Microsoft Teams (free) Feedback Portal.