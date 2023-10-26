Key Takeaways Microsoft is adding the DALL-E integration to Teams, allowing users to generate images for backgrounds, but this feature will be available only for Teams Premium users.

Free users will still have the ability to create custom backgrounds for Channel announcements, but the DALL-E image creator tool will be exclusive to Premium users.

The DALL-E access for Teams Premium users will likely be the latest model, DALL-E 3, which can handle complex prompts to create more accurate images.

Microsoft adds a bunch of new features to Teams every month, and it'll continue to do so in the coming months. One of the features the software giant is planning to add to Teams is the DALL-E integration, with the help of which users will be able to generate images to be used as backgrounds.

However, the ability to access OpenAI's DALL-E tool to generate images for backgrounds will be available for Teams Premium users. The good news is that free users will get something, too. Those who don't pay for a Premium subscription will be able to create custom backgrounds for Channel announcements with just a few clicks. It sounds pretty simple but not as exciting as being able to generate images using texts with the DALL-E image creator tool. That additional privilege will be available only to Teams Premium users.

While describing the feature (ID 183785) on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Microsoft didn't mention which model of DALL-E will be available for Teams Premium users. But it's safe to assume that the model will be the latest one, DALL-E 3, already available in Bing Chat for free. The latest DALL-E model can handle complex prompts, which means you can use a detailed description to create more accurate images. The same benefit will be available to Teams Premium users if Microsoft introduces DALL-3 access for the subscription plan. A Teams Premium subscription costs $10 per user per month.

The Redmond tech giant has plans to start rolling out the DALL-E access for Teams Premium users across different platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, web, and Mac. Creating custom images for Channel announcements and DALL-E access will start rolling out in a phased manner next month. That said, the release timeline is tentative, meaning it can be pushed to later months if things don't go as planned.