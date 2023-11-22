Key Takeaways Microsoft Teams is introducing an in-app device store where users can buy certified Teams devices like headsets and web cameras without leaving the app.

Currently, users can purchase Teams-certified devices from the Microsoft device store website, but the in-app store will provide a more integrated experience.

The device store is scheduled to launch in February next year.

Microsoft is ready to supercharge Teams with a plethora of new features, which were announced at the Ignite event this year. But there is one vital change coming soon to Teams that Microsoft didn't talk about at the event for some reason: e-commerce capability to provide users with an in-app device store experience.

Currently, Microsoft Teams has an in-app apps store to help you explore and integrate apps to enhance your workflow. Beyond apps, Teams Store will soon include certified Teams devices. This means customers will be able to buy certified headsets, web cameras, desk phones, and more for personal and shared use cases without leaving the Teams app.

If you're a small business and want to buy certified devices for Teams, you need to visit the Microsoft device store website to check out and purchase what you need. The other way to buy them will be using the Teams' in-app device store when it launches. According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (feature ID 169201), Microsoft is planning to introduce the device store experience to Teams in February next year. However, the February release timeline is tentative and subject to change.

Microsoft hasn't given us a glimpse of what the device store will look like, but the design will likely be very similar to the Apps page in the Teams app. There is also a possibility of Microsoft bringing both Teams devices from certified partners and apps to one place to offer customers a more unified experience. Hopefully, we'll have to wait only a couple of months to see how Microsoft goes about setting up the device store within the Teams app.

When the store launches, there will be some limitations to who can use it and on what devices. Microsoft said it'd be available for businesses in the USA and Canada, with no words on whether the service will expand to other markets at a later date. Also, the ability to buy Teams devices from within the app will be limited to Teams desktop and web clients at launch.