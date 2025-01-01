Summary Teams web client now allows screen control during shared content.

Ability to download meeting transcripts & support for RMTP-In 708 captions.

Significant improvements to Whiteboard app on Teams Rooms for Android.

Although we have already kicked off the new year, it's still fairly early and, as expected, Microsoft has decided to recap all the improvements that it made to Teams during the last month of 2024. While the blog post this time around is quite brief compared to the lengthy change log we usually get at the end of each month, it still contains some interesting features that will likely excite customers, both new and old.

What's new on the software side?

A major upgrade now available for the Teams web client is the ability to take control of the screen being shared by someone else - this capability was previously locked to the desktop client. Meanwhile, those who manage large meetings through webinars and town halls will be pleased to know that they can now download transcripts for their meeting instances. Support for RMTP-In 708 captions has also been bundled in, which further improves compatibility with relatively more modern digital formats.

Nice, but what about the hardware front?

Microsoft has made some significant improvements to the Whiteboard app on Teams Rooms on Android. When you use a Whiteboard outside a meeting for offline collaboration, your content and changes are preserved even after a meeting begins and are shared instantaneously with collaborators. Additionally, you can leverage the Follow me control to guide participants as you move your cursor across the Whiteboard.

Lastly, the following devices are now Teams-certified:

Cisco Room Navigator

Yealink Room Panel E2

Maxhub XCore Kit Pro

Poly Studio X72 + TC10

Poly Studio X72

Poly Studio G62

Poly Studio V72

Avid readers of this monthly recap may be surprised to hear that this is all for this month. We'll likely get a much bigger change log come February 2025, so make sure to keep an eye out for our coverage on the topic.