A couple of days ago, we covered all the new features that Microsoft added to Excel during the month of February 2025. With the month drawing to a close, the company has detailed capabilities recently added to Teams, as it usually does each month. The upcoming updates planned for the online collaboration and communication software over the next few months will be very important, keeping in view that Microsoft is killing off Skype in May, which means that existing Skype users only have little time to decide if they want to make the switch to Teams. Without further ado, let's dive into all that's new in Teams this month.

New ways of online collaboration

Teams customers can now add agents and bots directly to individual and group chats across Windows, Mac, and the web. Anyone in the chat can prompt an agent with an @mention and leverage it to their benefit. Another useful feature this month is the ability to send messages to channels at a scheduled date and time. There are many potential uses of this functionality, including being conscious of a recipient's timezone when you are reaching out to them.

Source: Microsoft

Interestingly enough, Teams users can customize where their notifications appear. Up until now, the notification location was locked to the bottom-right corner, but now, customers can move it to any corner of the screen, ideally the one they find the least intrusive. Additionally, Microsoft has enhanced the app installation process by prominently featuring apps that they have previously used.

Switching gears to improvements made to meetings, webinars, and town halls, we have intelligent meeting recaps for events, similar to what is available already for meetings. That said, it is important to note that in order to leverage this feature, customers need to possess a Teams Premium and Microsoft 365 Copilot license. In the same vein, meeting recaps can now be shared via links that you can obtain through the meeting thumbnail present in the chat and recap tab. Similarly, meeting organizers, co-organizers, and transcript initiators now have the ability to change the spoken language settings. If the transcription is disabled, any participant in the meeting can change this setting.

There are a few other administration and management configurations that are new too. Admins can toggle Copilot for multi-tenant organizations, with the assistive AI agent also available for Government Community Cloud (GCC) customers. Moreover, the default policy for transcription for new tenants is now "on", but it is important to understand that this only means that the transcription setting will be present for customers to enable; it won't be enabled by default for all meetings.

Other smaller enhancements include Teams meeting Notes being available in Teams for Education, a revamped interface for Apple CarPlay for iOS devices and updates to the iPad Teams calendar. Furthermore, Teams Rooms on Windows devices can now join and present in Teams events, with presenters also having the ability to moderate Q&A sessions in town hall and webinars.

What's new on the Teams hardware front?

There are lots of enhancements present in the Teams hardware and associated categories. Developers can extend the PSTN calling experience in Teams Phone with relevant information without requiring customers to leave the call view. Teams admins also have more options to manage Direct Routing (DR) phone numbers. In addition, the following devices are now Teams-certified:

The Owl Bar

Yealink MCore-OPS-T

Rally Board 65 for Teams Rooms on Android

That's not all, though. Those interested in frontline worker solutions and other smaller improvements should check out the detailed Microsoft Teams blog here.