Summary Improved message forwarding in Teams with hyperlinks & @mention tags to share context efficiently.

Calendar experience upgrade now resembles Outlook and offers enhanced navigation.

Meeting admins can control content sharing, use eDiscovery, and enjoy enhanced audio support in Mesh events.

Each month, Microsoft publishes a summary of all the features it added to Teams in the past four weeks, just like Excel. While its previous change log was surprisingly short, the company seems to have compensated it this month with a hefty blog post that will take quite some time to go through, especially if you're an avid Teams customer who wants to try out new features. Without further ado, let's begin.

How has collaboration in Teams improved this month?

There is a new, and rather interesting, way to insert hyperlinks in Teams messages now. Users can simply copy a web URL, highlight the text where you want to apply the hyperlink and then paste (ctrl + v) in order to insert the hyperlink - no more scrambling to find the hyperlink icon. Message forwarding has received a few improvements too. Desktop and mobile users can forward messages containing Loop components while maintaining proper permissions. Similarly, messages can now be forwarded between channels too, and you can add additional context and @mention tags as you share a message.

When it comes to enhancements in meeting spaces, users can now move between breakout rooms with ease. Moreover, the new calendar experience is now generally available, it is pretty much the same as Outlook now and infused with the power of Copilot. Customers can start using this revamped experience with the New calendar toggle available on the top-right of the calendar.

On the meeting administration side of things, meeting organizers with a Teams Premium license will be able to leverage a setting called "Turn off copying and forwarding of meeting chat, live captions, and transcript" to exercise more control over the content being shared. Similarly, Teams admins can now leverage the power of eDiscovery in Purview for more control over town hall data too. Lastly, audio support in screen sharing has been added in Mesh events for tenants who have a Teams Premium license.

What about technical workplace features and Teams hardware?

Microsoft has a separate list for workplace features this month. This includes the likes of workplace check-in through the Places app and support for workplace presence at a building level. Additionally, even if a Teams Rooms system has not been deployed, hosts in "bring your own device" (BYOD) rooms with a Teams Premium license or a Copilot license can take advantage of speaker recognition and attribution in transcription. IT admins can also auto-assign BYOD room devices to spaces through the Pro Management Portal, along with generating usage reports for bookable desks and assigning custom names to Teams panels.

In the same vein, you can now start and stop recording meetings without your companion devices on Teams Rooms on Windows, as long as you have a Teams Pro license. Multiple camera views have also been introduced to Teams Rooms on Windows, again, with the aforementioned license. Only two devices have been Teams-certified this month though, those being the Owl Labs Owl Bar and the AudioCodes C430HD Native Microsoft Teams Common Area IP Phone.

Finally, here are some other smaller features that were also introduced this month:

Queues app available on Teams phone devices

Teams Calling Plan enablement wizard in the Microsoft 365 admin center

Collaborative call delegation on Teams phone devices

Block malicious users from your organization

Brand impersonation phishing protection

App-Powered Tasks for frontline worker solutions

Of course, if you want to view more details about either of the features mentioned above, you can check out the blog post in detail here.