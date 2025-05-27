Summary Enhanced chats, meetings: Customized experience, advanced filters, improved readability.

As we head towards the end of yet another month, Microsoft has highlighted all the new features that it added to its popular online communication and collaboration platform, Teams, just like it does every four weeks or so. April saw the arrival of enhanced OneDrive navigation, custom download locations, and improved meeting experiences. This month appears to be similarly jam-packed, so let's dive right in!

Improvements to chats and meetings

On the collaboration front, we have a new experience for chats and channels, allowing customers to customize and organize their layout, along with using more advanced filters. You also have the ability to match keyboard shortcuts from other apps just to increase consistency and productivity. Pasted code blocks now default to the formatting of your last used programming language too and offer improved readability. In a bid to welcome diverse cultures further, Microsoft has also added the ability for users to add an audio pronunciation of their name to their Teams profile to enhance inclusivity.

Additionally, Teams windows and panes can now be resized in more ways using Windows 11's Snap layouts and can also be zoomed in and out more, which increases flexibility for those using uncommon display sizes or resolutions. It is also much easier to now forward files directly to other chats and channels, and the search experience for emoji has been enhanced as well.

When it comes to the meeting experience, real-time text (RTT) is a really nifty capability to benefit those who experience auditory problems. It allows text to be sent character by character, without the need to press enter in order to preserve conversational flow. Furthermore, Teams webinars are now available for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), while webinar and town hall organizers in general have the ability to "manage what attendees see" before they send out any content.

AI everywhere, especially in Teams