Key Takeaways Microsoft Teams added new capabilities in September 2023, including updated features for webinars and enhancements to chat and collaboration, Teams Rooms and Devices, frontline workers and vertical solutions, IT admins and security, and various app-related improvements.

Webinar organizers can now publish on-demand recordings and send links via email. Admins can configure users to share a phone and calling plan for PSTN calls, and analog devices can integrate with Teams.

In chat and collaboration, users can create up to 1,000 channels per team and send video messages with various options. Guests can collaborate better across Microsoft clouds, and users can join meetings in another cloud without switching tenants.

It's that time of the month again, when Microsoft recaps all the features it added to Teams during the past four weeks. The company continually adds new capabilities to its popular online communication and collaboration platform in an effort to retain existing customers and attract new ones. Today, it has published a round-up of all the enhancements it made to Teams during the month of September 2023.

Starting off with webinars, the single improvement we have this month is the updated experience for on-demand recordings. Once a session ends, organizers can publish the associated recording and also send a link containing its location via email. This can be managed directly from within the recordings section in Teams. When it comes to Teams Phone, admins can configure a group of users who can share a phone and a calling plan for PSTN calls. Moreover, analog devices manufactured by Cisco, Poly, and AudioCodes can now integrate with Teams through SIP Gateway. The Teams Phone Mobile SKU itself has now become available in Denmark and the UK too.

Next up, we have enhancements to the chat and collaboration category. Here, you can now create up to 1,000 channels per team and send video messages by blurring your background, recording your screen, or removing the video aspect altogether. Upgrades have also been made to the Teams Cross Cloud component where guests can enjoy a richer experience in terms of collaboration once admins configure trust policies between tenants and across Microsoft clouds. In the same vein, you can now join a meeting in another Microsoft cloud without switching your tenant, the host will authenticate your identity, with Microsoft ensuring that other data on the host tenant is not accessible to the meeting's participants.

Coming to the Teams Rooms and Devices front, a number of devices are now Teams-certified, including the following:

DTEN Mate Touch Console for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android

Aver CAM570 Camera for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows

Yamaha ADECIA Wireless Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows

Poly TC10 certified for Microsoft Teams Panel on Android

Meanwhile, customers in the Frontline Workers and Vertical Solutions category can now leverage richer text formatting options in Planner tasks in Teams, complete with keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, customers who utilize SOTI and VMware Workspace ONE endpoint management solutions for Android can now use the shared device mode after enrolling their hardware through Entra ID. On the other hand, Teams GCCH and DoD customers can take advantage of the Manage apps and App details sections in the Teams Admin Center. Some DoD users in this niche market segment may also be pleased to know that the Poly CCX 500 is now supported as the first Teams phone hardware.

Switching gears to updates for IT admins and security, Teams admins can now configure hotline phones and a virtual front desk via the Teams Admin Center. Furthermore, they can choose to remove Teams call history from the call log on iOS devices. IT admins also have the power to surface and auto-install approved apps on tenant devices with the suggestions being powered by "intelligent signals".

Finally, we have a bunch of app-related enhancements this month. Ambr, Gloat, and Lucidchart have joined the ranks of new collaborative apps directly available in Teams. Meanwhile, GiveBack, Limeade Well-Being, Streamline, Workday, and Workday Peakon Employee Voice have received app updates. All in all, September 2023 isn't as jampacked with Teams updates as the preceding months, but there's still a lot of diversity here to attract customers from various domains.