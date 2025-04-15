While Microsoft 365 software isn't particularly well-liked, surviving without them is no easy feat. One of the most frequently used pieces of software in the entire productivity suite is Microsoft Teams, a communication and collaboration platform designed specifically for businesses and large organizations. So, whether you work a corporate 9 to 5 or are a freelance graphic designer, chances are you use Microsoft Teams every day.

Since Microsoft announced that Skype is shuttering its doors for good, the company has been pushing Teams more than ever before, directing a lot of its efforts toward adding new features to the collaboration tool every few days. At the same time, there are several reasons why using any other communication tool instead of Microsoft Teams might be a good idea, and Microsoft may have just given us another reason to add to the already overwhelming list.

Microsoft Confirms Microsoft Teams' File Sharing Functionality is Currently Down

If you've been trying to upload, send, or even access files within Microsoft Teams, you're not alone. Microsoft has confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the file-sharing functionality in Teams is currently broken.

The company has mentioned that they’re currently investigating the issue and that further details will be shared on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal under issue ID TM1055900. Although the Office portal’s Service Health page currently states that there are no issues with Teams (Consumer) and that "Everything is up and running," it will likely be updated soon to confirm the outage.

At the time of writing, Down Detector reports that 82% of complaints about Teams outages point to the app, which aligns with the company’s confirmation. The graph showing Microsoft Teams outages in the last 24 hours is also at its peak, further confirming the issue.