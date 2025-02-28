Summary Microsoft now supports SMS messaging in Teams Chat, meeting a highly-requested user need.

Teams users had been disappointed by the lack of SMS support, yet now have a reason to stay.

SMS support is only available in the US, Canada, & Puerto Rico for users with Teams Calling Plans.

Microsoft Teams gets a bunch of new features every month, but those changes aren't always based on users' feedback. However, this month is one of those rare moments, as Microsoft has started rolling out one of the highly-requested Teams capabilities: native SMS functionality.

Microsoft adds support for SMS messaging within Teams Chat

A few months ago, Microsoft added this native SMS messaging support for Teams Chat on its Roadmap page, informing everyone that it'd be available for Teams users in the first quarter of 2025. True to its word, the company has finally launched the ability to send and receive SMS text messages within Teams Chat.

Microsoft Teams outsmarts Slack in many ways, but the latter comes with many useful tools that Microsoft's solution doesn't support. Native SMS support was one of those. Teams users showed their disappointment over the lack of a native SMS messaging capability on platforms like Reddit, with some even exiting the platform in favor of Zoom because of that missing feature. While users will continue migrating to and from Teams, Microsoft has given users one more reason to continue using its collaboration tool.

However, it's worth pointing out that SMS messaging support is currently available only for users with Microsoft Teams Calling Plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. So, you can't send or receive messages outside these regions. Also, since it's tied to Teams Calling Plans, SMS text messages won't be available for organizations using Direct Routing. In that case, you'll need alternative messaging services.

What will you need?

If you're based in one of the supported regions, you need to register a brand and apply for campaign approval for access to the 10DLC network. The next step will be to assign your users the following licenses:

Teams

Teams Phone

Microsoft Teams Calling Plan

There are some limitations, though. Once the setup is complete, by default, you can enable SMS to up to 49 Microsoft Calling Plan numbers. If you need more, you need to work with Microsoft's Telephone Number Services - Service Desk to create an exception to the default maximum quantity in your case. Microsoft's official documentation has answers to all the queries you need to set up the SMS text message feature in Teams.