Key Takeaways Microsoft has added new features to Teams free, focusing on usability and productivity.

Quick settings for camera and microphone are now accessible through the caret icon in the main toolbar.

Microsoft also made it easier to search for existing Communities and launched a unified Teams desktop app for Windows 10 and Mac.

A few days ago, we talked about all the new features Microsoft added to Teams during the month of June 2024. Earlier, we also detailed everything new in Excel and Copilot for Microsoft 365. Now, Microsoft has published the change log for the free version of Teams, an SKU of the collaborative software that's intended for personal use. Although the change log isn't particularly hefty, it does contain some interesting new capabilities.

What upgrades are present in Teams free?

The enhancements to Teams free focus more on usability and productivity. You can now access quick settings for camera and microphone through the caret icon present in the main toolbar. Quick options for the former include selecting a camera, changing the background, and toggling auto-brightness and soft focus. However, if you want to upload custom backgrounds, you'll need to click on More video effects and settings.

Meanwhile, when it comes to quick settings for the microphone, you'll be able to select between different microphones and speaker, adjust volumes, and toggle noise suppression. Here, you will be able to click on More audio settings to toggle high fidelity music mode.

Furthermore, Microsoft has also made it easier to search for existing Communities before you consider starting a new one. You can simply use the search bar to enter a keyword and then click on the Communities filter to narrow down your search results.

Finally, Microsoft has launched a unified Teams desktop app for Windows 10 and Mac - it allows you to use any sort of account within the app. The updated Windows 11 app is currently in the process of being rolled out, with the Redmond tech firm actively working on new enhancements too. If you have feedback about the Teams app, be sure to provide it through the app or via this dedicated portal.