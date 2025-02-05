Summary Microsoft has integrated Outlook calendar into Teams for a seamless experience with advanced features like Copilot and Places.

Teams calendar now offers five customizable views, updated meeting options, and easier meeting creation.

Easily enable the new calendar experience in Teams by toggling the New Calendar option for improved efficiency and productivity.

A few days ago, we covered all the new features that Microsoft added to Teams during the month of January 2025. That change log also mentioned a new calendar experience that is coming to Teams, and it now seems like the Redmond tech firm has finally made the enhancement available for Teams customers. In a recent blog post, Microsoft has announced the general availability of the Outlook calendar in Teams.

What's so great about this new calendar experience?

Although Teams already offers a calendar view integrated with Outlook, Microsoft says that its latest integration is more seamless, especially from a user experience perspective. This update improves feature parity by bringing capabilities like print support, time zones, scheduling assistance, delegate access, and more. Additionally, it embeds Copilot and Places in calendar, with the former offering managed bookings and the latter providing workplace presence. If you have a Teams Premium license, you'll also unlock certain advanced features like quick book and Places finder.

The calendar itself now offers five views:

Month View

Split View

Time Scale

Saved Views

Weather Display

You can further customize your calendar settings to share it with your organization, or even pop the calendar out to a separate window so you can multitask more efficiently. It's easier to create meetings now too, thanks to refreshed meeting options and templates that show up whenever you click on a timeslot or schedule a new meeting. Finally, you can left-click on a previous meeting in order to get a peek at its artifacts and jog your memory.

The new calendar experience can be easily enabled by opening the Teams client on desktop, navigating to the calendar view, and then enabling the New Calendar toggle on the top-right of the screen. This is an opt-in experience for now, which means that you can simply use the toggle to revert to the classic experience.