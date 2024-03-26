Key Takeaways In 2024, Microsoft is focusing heavily on AI, with Copilot being integrated into all their apps, and Teams getting a big update soon.

Copilot will soon be able to summarize meetings, track VOIP calls, and even help you find the right words to express yourself better.

Microsoft's AI Intelliframe will make it easier for remote workers to participate in physical meetings by automatically adjusting camera angles.

2024 is shaping up to be the year of AI for Microsoft. It began with the company pushing its browser, Microsoft Edge, to become an AI browser on mobile. Since then, Copilot has appeared on pretty much every Microsoft app out there. And if it doesn't have Copilot, don't worry; it's bound to arrive soon. Now, Microsoft has announced that Teams is the latest app to get an AI-powered update, and the proposed changes look very promising.

Image Credit: Microsoft

As posted on the Microsoft 365 blog, the Teams app is getting a huge wave of AI-powered updates. First on the list is an enhanced Microsoft Copilot that can sum up your meetings. In May, Copilot will be able to monitor meetings in real-time, then give people a recap afterward consisting of a transcript of what was said. It will also include a log of what people were saying in the text chat. After that, in June, Copilot will gain the ability to keep track of your VOIP calls and give you "AI-powered insights" about the call, so you don't have to worry about remembering what was being said.

If you're always stuck for what to say in a meeting, Copilot is getting a text-based enhancement in April. This will let you ask Copilot to help you flesh out your message so it better achieves your goals. Microsoft states you can even ask it to "make you sound like a pirate," which will probably be a great way to spend International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Microsoft also announced that it;s enabling its AI-powered Intelliframe feature by default. This aims to make it easier for a remote worker calling into a physical meeting room to see who's there and who isn't. The AI can automatically switch between different camera feeds, and if someone goes out of view, it will automatically swap to a different angle to keep them in the shot. In April, Copilot will also gain the ability to identify you in transcripts based on your voice and face, alongside AI-powered voice isolation for those times where a significant other suddenly has the urge to vacuum the house.