Microsoft added live captions to Teams on the web and more in June

As we reach the last day of June, Microsoft has once again rounded up all the changes it made to Microsoft Teams during the past month. As per usual, there are a lot of changes, and some are bigger than others.

Starting with meetings, there are some notable improvements for Teams on the web. Microsoft has added support for live captions and transcriptions for those using Teams in the browser, which should make it easier to follow meetings if you can’t hear what’s being said. 27 spoken languages are supported for live captions and transcriptions, including six new ones added this month, which include Czech, Thai, Hebrew, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Turkish.

If you don’t use the integrated live captions in Teams, Microsoft has also added integration with external CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) software. Now, you can see captions generated by this software directly within the meeting window when using Teams on the web.

Other improvements include a new multi-tasking panel for Teams meetings on the iPad, so you can see the chat, participants, and more side-by-side with the meeting stage. Microsoft has also added meeting chat bubbles on mobile, so you see messages pop up on the screen during meetings. On the management side of meetings, there’s a new co-organizer role that allows more than one person (up to 10) to have the same controls as the meeting organizer, and the ability to block unauthenticated users from sending written messages in the meeting chat.

As for the chat and collaboration improvements for this month, the big headlining change is the ability to embed Teams chat directly in Dynamics 365, so you can quickly get in touch with coworkers on the same project without having to switch apps. Other improvements include the ability to open PDF files in Teams, and various improvements to e-signature requests and approvals, including the ability to view approval requests on mobile and to make requests directly within a Teams chat or channel.

Another new feature is the ability to quickly find frequently installed apps and bots more easily when starting a new chat or team. For frontline workers, Microsoft also rolled out the new Updates app in June, which is an experience integrated into Teams that allows workers to submit and review all their updates. Finally, a lot of previously-released features have made their way to government users, including improved support for CART captioning and more.

A lot of new Teams devices were also introduced this month. These include the Yealing MeetingBoard 65″, a large 4K collaboration display; the Poly Studio R30 USB video bar featuring a webcam, microphone and speakers; and the Biamp Tesire ForteX and Devio SCX sound solutions, all of which are now certified for Teams Rooms. There are also new displays for the office, such as the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor and the Poly Studio P21, plus numerous headsets from EPOS, Yealink, and Jabra.

Source: Microsoft