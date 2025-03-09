Summary Starting April 2025, you’ll no longer be able to view or respond to text messages from your Android device within Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft is pushing users toward its dedicated Phone Link app, which offers similar SMS syncing features.

If you were using Teams for SMS, you’ll just have to switch to Phone Link instead.

Microsoft confirmed that Skype will be closing its doors for good on May 5, with Microsoft Teams, one of the most popular collaboration tools, officially taking its place. With Microsoft Teams potentially getting a bigger audience, you'd expect it to expand its features. Interestingly, the complete opposite is happening. It's actually losing one, albeit a lesser-known one.

You'll no longer be able to reply to Android text messages in Teams

The "Link your phone" feature in Microsoft Teams lets you sync your Android device so that SMS and contacts appear in the Chats section within Teams. Not only does this allow you to read messages without picking up your phone when you hear a ping, but you can also respond directly. The feature is available on Windows 11 PCs and Android devices running version 7.0 or above, though it requires the Link to Windows app from the Play Store (preinstalled on certain Android devices running Android 9.0 or later).

Well, not for long. According to a Microsoft support article, starting April 2025, sending and receiving SMS from your Android device will no longer be supported in Microsoft Teams. Users attempting to view or respond to an SMS on Android will also be greeted with an alert notifying them of the change.

Don't worry, Microsoft just moved the feature elsewhere

This is yet another push from Microsoft toward its Phone Link app. If you haven't explored it yet, Phone Link is a native Windows app that comes preinstalled on all Windows 11 PCs, allowing you to link your smartphone (Android and iOS) to your PC.

Once connected, you can do everything the Microsoft Teams feature currently allows (and more): view and respond to text messages in the Messages section, start new conversations, and even make calls from your smartphone via your PC. The only difference? Instead of receiving SMS in Teams, they'll now appear in the Phone Link app. So, if you’ve been using Teams for SMS, you’ll just need to switch over.