Microsoft Teams is getting new LinkedIn and OneDrive integrations

Microsoft Teams is constantly getting new features, and it seems Microsoft has a few more in the oven right now. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Microsoft is working on a few integrations, and one of them is a new LinkedIn integration for one-on-one chats in Teams, which makes it easier to learn about your colleagues without switching contexts.

The feature is planned for general availability next month, and it will add a LinkedIn tab to the chat panel for a given contact. This way, you can learn more about what division your coworker might be working at, past work experience, and other information. This could help make it easier to know who to reach out to if you need help with a particular task.

Microsoft is all about integration between its services, so seeing Teams and LinkedIn interact more closely with each other should be no surprise. But that’s not the only kind of integration Microsft is working on for Teams: It’s also going to play nicer with OneDrive.

When you use OneDrive for Business on the web, you’ll soon be able to find all your Teams files in a new section called Your Teams, under My Places. If you’ve ever shared files in Teams but you have trouble finding them because you don’t know what chat they’re from, this should be helpful for you. Additionally, when you visit a SharePoint site, you’ll also be able to see the Teams files associated with that site, adding another layer of integration. Both of these features are planned for general availability in April.

Outside of integrations, Teams is getting another useful new feature: A filter for non-meeting chats. If you have a huge list of chats and you only one to see “real” one-on-one or group chats, this new filter allows you to remove meeting-related chats and conversations with bots from your list. That should make it easier to find a specific person or group you want to talk to, especially if you have a lot of meeting chats taking up space. This is another feature planned to be available in March.