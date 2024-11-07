Key Takeaways Teams creates a synced Loop workspace for easy access to meeting content.

Microsoft recently highlighted a bunch of powerful features it added to Teams last month, with the promise of more enhancements in the coming months. The software giant hasn't wasted much time to start to deliver on the promise, as a handy new tool is now rolling out for Teams users to help them easily find meeting content.

Teams will create a synced Loop workspace that gathers all your meeting content

Source: Microsoft

Loop workspace lies at the core of allowing you to quickly find that important piece of meeting content that you would otherwise have scrolled through past chats to locate. Since the synced Loop workspace provides a central location for all meeting content, finding that important file that one of your colleagues shared sometime back should be super easy, without the pain of scrolling through chats.

As described by Microsoft in its official blog post, organizers of recurring Teams meetings with 2-50 invitees will see a prompt asking them to create a Loop workspace after the meeting concludes. If you're an organizer, you'll have the option to review workspace members and shared content while creating the Loop workspace. Once created, content shared in future meetings will also be added to the workspace. However, it's worth noting that Loop workspace will not include text chats and web links. The ability to create a Loop workspace is limited to meeting organizers, though co-owners or co-organizers might also be allowed to do it in the future.

Accessing the Loop workspace is easy

There are several ways you'll be able to access the Loop workspace. If you want to access it from Teams, click the Open in Loop workspace link in the meeting chat. The other way to access it is by opening the Loop app. Moreover, when content has been added to the workspace, you'll get a message link that reads I added the meeting content to a Loop workspace. Check it out! Open the message by clicking the link to check out what content has been shared. All of this is now available on major Teams clients, including Windows, Mac, and the web.