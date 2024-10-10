Key Takeaways Microsoft is removing key features from Teams, including live location sharing.

Additional removed features include mini Teams chat view and Google Calendar sync.

These removals only affect the free version of Teams, not paid subscribers.

Microsoft keeps adding new features to Teams every month to improve the overall user experience. Although not as often as new features are added, the software giant also removes Teams features that it considers unhelpful. We've recently seen this practice in action when Microsoft announced that it's getting rid of a bunch of capabilities from Teams.

Microsoft bids farewell to some of the key Teams features

Microsoft has announced the removal of as many as five features in Teams. One of the noteworthy functionalities that's going away is the ability to share your live location with your Teams contacts. If it's still working for you, Microsoft suggests exporting any relevant data if need be in order to avoid disruption. Microsoft is removing Safe in Teams, a functionality that "allowed you to store valuable and sensitive information across your mobile devices."

The other three features being removed will also impact a lot of Teams users. For example, for those who're a fan of getting easy access to conversations through the compact-sized chat view that can be placed anywhere, the "mini Teams" feature you loved is going away, too. Additionally, Teams is also losing support for Google Calendar sync, meaning you'll no longer be able to connect your Google Calendar in Teams. And last but not least, the company is also removing the ability to share to-do items with contacts or entire groups in Teams. Again, as suggested by Microsoft, you should export all the important data while it's available.

However, it's important to note that the aforementioned features are being removed from the free version of the Teams. So, if you're a subscriber to one of Teams paid plans, none of this will impact you.

New Microsoft Teams features are coming soon

Microsoft added a bunch of handy tools to Teams last month, and it'll release another set of new features throughout this month. On top of highlighting changes introduced to Teams every month, Microsoft also keeps us updated about what new features it's working on currently for Teams and other Microsoft 365 apps through its roadmap website. For example, according to last week's update, Microsoft is working on robust security and privacy measures for Teams. We post a weekly update of every important addition on the roadmap, so make sure to read it if you want to stay informed about what to expect from Teams.