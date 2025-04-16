Summary Microsoft Teams has an enhanced spell checker with multi-language support, a useful tool for professional messaging.

Enhanced spell check marks issues in messages, provides correction options in a dropdown menu, and allows users to switch between three languages.

The feature is rolling out on Microsoft Teams in waves, so users may need to wait for the update to appear on their version.

There's nothing that dashes your professional image like a weird typo in a message or email. Fortunately, there's a whole collection of spell checkers that are there to say, "Are you sure?" when you type something weird. Fortunately, Microsoft has been cooking up a new feature that will help you sound less ridiculous when talking to your boss on Teams, and it's now ready to roll out to everyone's computers.

Microsoft Teams gets an enhanced spell checker

TechRadar noted that Microsoft updated one of its planned features on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. The Roadmap is a handy way of taking a peek into what the Redmond giant is up to, as Microsoft will update it with the new features it has planned alongside a status update on what stage of development it's on.

The updated entry is titled "Microsoft Teams: Enhanced spell check with multi-language support," and reads as such:

Enhanced spell check will help ensure that your messages are clear and professional. When you type your message in the Teams compose box, any issue found will be marked. You can then choose to correct them from options suggested in a dropdown menu, ignore them or add to dictionary. With multi-language support, you can switch between up to three languages.

It was added to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap back in February, but recently, it received an update that changed its status to "Rolling out." This means that, while the feature is ready to use, it won't appear on everyone's PC at the same time; instead, it'll arrive in waves. As such, if you don't see the enhanced spell check on your version of Teams, all you need to do is wait for the update to arrive.

